IGT Achieves Improved Score by Global Environmental Non-Profit CDP for Environmental Performance

Company outperforms its 2021 assessment, receives an "above average" score for taking environmental action

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received a 'B' score in climate change from global environmental non-profit CDP, recognizing IGT for demonstrating improved environmental disclosure and performance. IGT received a higher-than average score compared to other information technology and software development companies.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"Over the years IGT has made great strides to significantly increase our environmental efforts, understanding that it is our responsibility to develop action plans to reduce our carbon footprint," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "IGT's commitment to climate change extends to our customers and their sustainable operations. This assessment from CDP assures all stakeholders that we continue to advance the Company through our steadfast commitment to sustainability."

Formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP's B score recognizes IGT for taking coordinated actions on climate issues, and represents an improvement from the Company's 2021 score. Within CDP's assessment, IGT excelled in several categories, including governance oversight and emission reduction initiatives.

CDP gathers information through an annual reporting process and assesses companies across the globe, inviting companies to share their progress and actions by disclosing on climate change, forests and water security. Companies that receive a B score have addressed the environmental impacts of their business and ensure good environmental management.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC