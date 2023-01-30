"NATIONAL PLAN FOR VACATION DAY" ENCOURAGES TRAVELERS TO NOT LET VACATION DAYS GO UNUSED IN 2023

Visit Montana Reminds Visitors to Recreate Responsibly When Traveling

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by Sorbet, an average of 55% of PTO went unused in 2022. That's why "National Plan for Vacation Day" on Jan. 31 is a great reminder to get those vacations planned and booked for 2023. On "National Plan for Vacation Day," Visit Montana will be sharing trip ideas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Those looking for additional inspiration can also go to VISITMT.COM for vacation ideas.

(PRNewsfoto/Montana Office of Tourism ...) (PRNewswire)

"'National Plan for Vacation Day' encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the year and utilize those days to explore different places across the U.S.," said Jan Stoddard, Bureau Chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. "On average, Americans had about 9.5 unused vacation days at the end of 2021. That's a lot of time not used to reduce stress and prevent burnout. It's also a lot of time not spent making new memories."

This year, Visit Montana is recognizing the day by welcoming future and current travelers to not only explore Montana, but to educate themselves on the importance of recreating and vacationing responsibly when they visit.

When traveling, visitors should take into account the following tips and guidelines to keep themselves safe and our national landscapes pristine.

Do Your Research: Make sure to check the status of the places you want to visit before you go. Have a backup plan in place if the site is closed or overcrowded on the day of your visit. Also, learn the rules and safety information for the areas you are exploring. Weather conditions, wildfires and snowstorms are very real dangers in Montana .

Come Prepared: The Big Sky State is known for its outdoor recreation and beautiful landscapes. Be sure to pack correctly for your activity and check the weather forecast. Whether traveling in warm or cold seasons, pack sunscreen, extra water, animal repellent, and layers for fluctuating temperatures and rainstorms, especially if you're headed to the mountains. It is also important to check the suggested packing list of any activity you are taking part in, as special equipment might be needed.

Respect the Wildlife: Numerous native animals call Montana home, including grizzly and black bears, moose, mountain lions, elk, mountain goats and wolves. While many visitors can catch a glimpse of this exciting wildlife, it is imperative to keep a safe distance, and never approach, feed or touch the animals.

Respect the Landscape: Do not remove any natural elements from National or State parks, leave the landscape as you found it. Properly dispose of garbage and pet waste, and do not leave any personal items behind. This includes cleaning up campsites and putting out any open fires.

Explore Locally: Limit long-distance travel and make use of local parks, trails, and public spaces. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit and take a trip to smaller, lesser-known areas. Asking the locals is the best way to learn about hidden gems and off-the-beaten path activities and destinations.

About Visit Montana

Visit Montana markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, and relaxing hospitality. For more information, please visit VISITMT.COM .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Montana