HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center Marks an Extraordinary Milestone Treating their 100th Patient with GammaTile Therapy for Brain Tumors

GammaTile® Therapy is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms, including brain metastases, glioblastomas, and meningiomas.

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. announced that HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center has treated its 100th patient with GammaTile® Therapy. Since becoming the first hospital in Arizona to offer this innovative treatment option for patients with brain tumors, HonorHealth leads the country in terms of patients treated.

"...GammaTile Therapy is the greatest advancement in brain tumor treatment since GammaKnife was developed in the 1960s."

GammaTile is a game-changing brain tumor treatment that is implanted in the last five minutes of brain tumor removal surgery to eliminate microscopic residual tumor cells. This Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) eliminates the need for weeks of external radiation treatments, allowing patients the freedom to resume their normal lives and activities more quickly than the current standards of care. Clinical studies have shown that treatment with GammaTile significantly delays tumor regrowth and can extend the lives of patients undergoing treatment for the deadliest form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. GammaTile is designed to localize treatment and protect healthy brain tissue, preventing the side effects traditionally associated with radiation therapy including hair loss.

"I believe GammaTile Therapy is the greatest advancement in brain tumor treatment since GammaKnife was developed in the 1960s," said Kris Smith, MD, co-director of neurosurgical oncology/radiosurgery, Barrow Neurological Institute.

HonorHealth has six hospitals in Phoenix and Scottsdale including the state-of-the-art Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute. HonorHealth implemented a GammaTile Therapy program in 2019 and is now leading the country with the most patients treated.

"GammaTile has provided us with a safer way to deliver high-dose radiation for recurrent malignant brain tumors," said John E. Wanebo, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon and independent member of the HonorHealth Medical Staff. "Reaching the 100th tumor milestone for HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center reflects our growing experience with GammaTile use and expanding knowledge of its efficacy."

Since becoming available to patients in 2019, GammaTile Therapy is offered in 80 hospitals across the United States.

"This is truly a special milestone marking their 100th patient treated with GammaTile at the HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. This shows HonorHealth's commitment to their patients in providing the most innovative treatment options available," said Matt Likens, president, and CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "We are honored to collaborate with the entire neuro-oncology care team helping their patients achieve longer survival and securing them more time to make memories with their families."

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is one of Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare systems serving over 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, a medical group for primary, specialty and urgent care services, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, a behavioral health hospital, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. Formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network, HonorHealth's commitment is to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at HonorHealth.com

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. FDA-cleared GammaTile is Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) to treat patients with all types of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This "one and done" treatment eliminates the need for one-to-six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives, without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since beginning full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile® is offered in eighty hospitals with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

