WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell, John James and Terri Sewell, along with Dr. Danielle Carnival, Coordinator of President Biden's Cancer Moonshot Initiative, are featured speakers at the Feb. 1 launch event for the 2023 National Cancer Prevention Workshop and other initiatives. This year's 10th annual event, produced by Less Cancer, will focus on "Health Disparities and Access to Care in Cancer Prevention."

The February 1 event in Rayburn launches the 2023 National Cancer Prevention Workshop, which will be available for livestreaming at 9 am on February 2 at www.lesscancer.org. (PRNewswire)

The launch will happen at 10 am on Wednesday, February 1, during the Next Generation Choices Foundation's (also known as "Less Cancer") National Cancer Prevention Day event in 2043 Rayburn H.O.B., Washington, D.C. Less Cancer's cancer prevention initiatives include the National Cancer Prevention Workshop, the U.S. Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus, as well as the National Cancer Prevention Day.

"This week, we mark one year of the re-ignited Cancer Moonshot," said Dr. Danielle Carnival, White House Cancer Moonshot Coordinator. "The President and First Lady set bold but achievable goals to decrease the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years and to improve the experience of people, their families, and caregivers from cancer prevention through survivorship. Reaching this goal to save and extend millions of Americans' lives will only be possible through a strong focus on cancer prevention and early detection. We've begun to make progress and will continue to prioritize actions in these essential areas, but it will take all of us, doing our part to end cancer as we know it today."

"Every year, National Cancer Prevention Day gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the actions we can all take to reduce and prevent cancer. This year's focus on health disparities draws greater awareness to the alarming fact some individuals face a higher risk of developing preventable cancers. No one, regardless of age, socioeconomic status, gender or location, should have to endure a devastating cancer diagnosis," said Representative Dingell. "As a co-chair of the Cancer Prevention Caucus, I remain committed to working with my colleagues to bring awareness to this critical issue, increase access to important preventative care, and find ways we can halt cancer in its tracks."

Dr. Jolynn Gardner, who heads American University's Health Studies department, commented, "Since 2013, National Cancer Prevention Day and the Workshop have been dedicated to increasing awareness about cancer and educating the public and policy makers so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their constituents. It's an honor to be involved and to assist in highlighting disparities in cancer prevention and treatment by moderating panel discussions with medical providers, community health workers, and researchers who address these issues. The Workshop provides continuing education credits for Certified Health Education Specialists, and American University's Department of Health Studies has been proud to partner in this effort."

Following opening remarks by Bill Couzens, Founder and Executive Director of Less Cancer, speakers at the Rayburn event will include (subject to change):

Rep. Debbie Dingell ( Michigan , 6th District)

Rep. John James ( Michigan , 10th District)

Rep. Terri Sewell ( Alabama , 2nd District)

Dr. Danielle Carnival, PhD , Coordinator, White House Cancer Moonshot

Dr. Vikrant Sahasrabuddhe , MBBS, MPH, DrPH , Program Director, HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention Clinical Research and Program and Deputy Chief, Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Group, Division of Cancer Prevention, National Cancer Institute, NIH

Dr. Jann Balmer , PhD, RN, FACEHP, FAAN , Vice President, Less Cancer Board of Directors; Former Director, Continuing Medical Education, University of Virginia ; Former Clinical Professor of Nursing, UVA

Dr. Jolynn Gardner , PhD, Associate Chair, Department of Health Studies, American University .

2023 National Cancer Prevention Workshop

Produced by Less Cancer

Moderating the workshop is Miles O'Brien, science correspondent for PBS NewsHour and the winner of six Emmy Awards. O'Brien also serves as Less Cancer's Chairman of the Board.

The Workshop also includes conversations with the following health care and cancer experts: Dr. Jann Balmer, PhD, RN, FACEHP , Vice President of the Less Cancer Board of Directors, and Director, Continuing Medical Education, University of Virginia; Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha , MD, MPH, FAAP, Founder and Director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children's Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative , and author of What the Eyes Don't See; Dr. Jan Carney, MD, MPH , Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Public Health at Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont, and a member of the Less Cancer Board of Directors; Dr. Vikrant Sahasrabuddhe , MBBS, MPH, DrPH, Director of the HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention Clinical Research Program and Deputy Chief of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Group, Division of Cancer Prevention at the NIH National Cancer Institute; Dr. Mandi Pratt-Chapman , MA, PhD, Hon-OPN-CG, Associate Professor at the School of Medicine & Health Sciences, George Washington University; Rob Marino , Executive Director, Fauquier County (VA) Free Clinic; and Dr. Greg Townsend , MD, Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the School of Medicine, University of Virginia.

Participating in a discussion of "Health Disparities in Federal Policy" will be members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including: Rep. Don Beyer (Virginia, 8th District) with Less Cancer Board Member Donna Eacho, Rep. Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania, 4th District), Rep. Debbie Dingell (Michigan, 6th District), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania, 1st District), Rep. John James (Michigan, 10th District), Rep. Ro Khanna (California, 17th District), Rep. Dan Kildee (Michigan, 5th District), Rep. Chris Pappas (New Hampshire, 1st District), and Rep. Terri Sewell (Alabama, 7th District). Dingell and James are sponsors of the U.S. Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus.

Flags will fly over the U.S. Capitol and various state capitols on February 4 in honor of National Cancer Prevention Day.

