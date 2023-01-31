Sharp Home Appliances to Showcase Appliance Innovations at 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show Alongside Danny Seo

Sharp returns to KBIS to preview their enhanced portfolio featuring smart Wi-Fi-enabled appliances, introduce new slide-in cooking ranges, and launch their ambassadorship with sustainability expert Danny Seo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) will be returning to the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, NV, from January 31 to February 2, to exhibit its full suite of kitchen appliances alongside lifestyle and sustainability expert Danny Seo. Sharp Home Appliances will display its latest innovations, including its Smart Dishwasher, Built-In Smart Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven, Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer™ Oven, and Smart Radiant Rangetop with Microwave Drawer™ Oven, a finalist in Best of KBIS.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Sharp will debut two new slide-in cooking ranges at the show: the new Electric Convection Slide-In Range and the Gas Convection Slide-In Range – both with Air Fry. Built for your dream kitchen, the ranges' sleek, modern edge-to-edge black glass with stainless steel finish complements any design aesthetic. Up-front controls allow for easy and convenient access and the extended edges help create a built-in look.

In addition, we are proud to announce Danny Seo as the new Brand Ambassador for Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. Danny Seo, the best-selling author, television personality, and editor of RUE and Naturally, Danny Seo, will be hosting private, by-appointment booth tours on Wednesday, February 1 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Booth #W5301).

"I look forward to working with Sharp to amplify their solutions for the home," says Danny Seo. "I chose to align with the brand due to their tech-enhanced designs that seamlessly fit within any kitchen aesthetic."

Since debuting its full kitchen suite in 2020, Sharp has prioritized connected appliance innovation to further our commitment to Simply Better Living. "Our smart appliances make cooking simpler for our customers through voice commands, mobile device control, and thoughtfully designed controls," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "Sharp draws from its more than 110 years of experience as a technology leader to widen our portfolio of kitchen products, to complement a mindful and modern lifestyle."

Whether it's using the "Easy Wave" feature to open the Sharp Smart Microwave Drawer™ Oven or using your voice to start the Sharp Smart Dishwasher that Works with Alexa, Sharp will be exhibiting products that exemplify our ethos of Simply Better Living.

"Sharp is thrilled to return to KBIS to showcase the new and exciting kitchen solutions we have been cooking up," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "We're especially excited to team up with Danny Seo for the show and beyond, as he exemplifies our mantra of Simply Better Living with his expertise on sustainability, creativity, and design."

Some of the forward-thinking, smart appliances to be featured at the show include:

Smart Radiant Rangetop with Microwave Drawer™ Oven ( STR3065HS ) – Best of KBIS Finalist

MSRP: $3,199.99

Built-In Smart Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven ( SMD2499FS )

MSRP: $2,799.99

Built-In Smart Dishwasher ( SDW6767HS )

MSRP: $1,299.99

Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SWB3085HS)

MSRP: $4,499.99

Visit the Sharp at Booth W5301 at KBIS from January 31-February 2, 2023. To schedule a booth walk-through with Danny Seo or meet with Sharp executives, contact SharpConsumer@peppercomm.com . To learn more about Sharp home appliances, visit shop.sharpusa.com .

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2022 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Microwave Drawer, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About Danny Seo

Danny Seo is the Editor in Chief of "Naturally, Danny Seo" and the Publisher and Co-Principal of "RUE" Magazine. He's also the author of 14 bestselling books that cover home design, sustainability, crafts, and cooking, including his latest book "Naturally, Delicious Dinners." His popular magazine "Naturally" will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year and reaches 3.2 million readers in print and on digital platforms like Apple News. Danny is also the Emmy Award-winning host and Executive Producer of "Naturally, Danny Seo" on NBC which ran for three seasons and now streams on the Peacock platform. Danny's collection of mindfully made home products are sold in thousands of stores in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia, and his clean beauty show airs live on SHOPHQ. He lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

