RAVE SPORTS ANNOUNCES NEW LOGO AND BRAND IDENTITY TO SUPPORT BRAND'S EVOLUTION

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Sports, a leading designer, producer and provider of innovative water recreation products, announced today a new logo and brand identity to support the ongoing evolution of its brand. The new logo is a refreshed, modern look to its previous logo, while the brand style is a reflection of the company's leading market position and captures its vision to become the leading one-stop-shop for water recreation products for consumers, retail partners, and commercial customers.

The "R" brandmark is an addition to the company's brand identity to serve as a bold, recognizable iconic image, and the addition of the teal-colored wave is a nod to the company's water sports heritage. RAVE is an acronym for Radical Alternative Vehicles and Equipment, which the company founders chose in 1997 and has been the foundation of innovation, quality, and commitment to customer service ever since.

"Our business has grown and evolved quite a bit in recent years, so it was time for a change and brand refresh that reflects who we are today and our vision for our future, while also respecting the brand identity of the past with which our customers are familiar," said Dustin Elbing, General Manager. "The new logo and brand identity supports our mission to "make waves", as well as our purpose to promote escaping from the daily grind, connecting with family and friends, and making lasting memories," he continued.

RAVE Sports brought the classic blue-and-yellow inflatable water trampoline to market in 1997 and has grown and evolved since then to offer a wide range of water recreation products including water trampolines and bouncers, inflatable floating docks and mats, boat towable tubes, stand up paddle boards, water skis, wakeboards, pool floats, accessories, and more. In addition, the company has a commercial division which provides rafts, tubes and mats to waterparks and large inflatable floating water parks to camps and resorts with open water shorelines. Their customers range from leading theme parks around the world to thousands of families who have been enjoying their "RAVE" at their lake cabins for generations.

For more information and to view the new logo and brand identity, visit www.ravesports.com.

