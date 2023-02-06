Sapphire Gas Solutions Has Delivered over 100 Million Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Gallons to the Asphalt Pavement Industry

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions ("Sapphire") has helped producers nationwide meet their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals by drastically reducing emissions from asphalt plants using purified methane in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source. Sapphire, to date, has transported, filled, and vaporized billions of cubic feet, equating to well over a hundred million LNG gallons used to replace dirtier, less efficient burning fuels like diesel, waste oil, refined fuel oil, and propane at the same time saving our customers' capital and reducing emissions one ton at a time.

Sapphire Gas Solution's LNG equipment provides natural gas for Asphalt Pavement Burner and Process and Power Generation for the Asphalt Plant. (PRNewswire)

Sapphire offers turnkey equipment solutions ranging from stationary to mobile, allowing both permanent and mobile asphalt plants to operate on the cleanest burning natural gas when an existing gas pipeline is not available or undersized to meet the customer's demand. Sapphire has a robust nationwide footprint and highly trained technical teams that currently provide LNG to asphalt plants and other heavy industrial and agricultural customers in almost every state in the United States.

Sapphire helps our customers achieve massive emission reduction with LNG, which is purified methane processed to negative two hundred and sixty-five (-265) degrees Fahrenheit which reduces the size of the methane molecule by six hundred times the ambient size allowing our team to transfer and store more gas on-site ready to use when it's needed. Sapphire's LNG solution is a more efficient fuel and a much simpler hydrocarbon to use in industrial applications, including power generation, which ultimately reduces emissions over other traditional fuel sources.

Sapphire's asphalt customers achieve an average of a heated ton of asphalt produced between 2.3 and 2.5 LNG gallons, or 190,000 to 206,000 BTUs, per heated ton of asphalt, depending on moisture content. This efficiency and massive emissions reduction provide our customers with added ESG benefits compared to diesel, propane, or refined fuel oil, commonly referred to as complex hydrocarbons.

Sapphire is proud to announce that through operations spanning every day in 2021 and 2022, The National Safety Commission (NSC) awarded Sapphire the Perfect Record Award. A distinguishing achievement for companies that have gone twelve plus (12-plus) consecutive months without incurring a lost time incident. In addition, NSC recognized Sapphire with the Occupational Excellence Award, for operating above and beyond the safety recordable rates set by our peers.

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a turnkey virtual pipeline services company with a diverse fleet of mobile CNG, LNG, and cross compression equipment and a growing footprint in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) market. Sapphire provides logistic support for multiple dairies and landfills nationwide, transporting RNG to market when pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or not near the renewable gas source. With 60 years of experience in natural gas service and transportation, Sapphire's team is committed to quality, safety, and reliability and promises the most comprehensive range of natural gas energy management solutions in North America.

