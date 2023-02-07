BLACK ENTERPRISE To Address Racial Health Disparities at 'Health is Wealth' Weekend

Powered by Walmart, Keynote Speaker Bubba Wallace and others will gather for the opportunity to inspire lifestyle changes for a healthier, wealthier Black community

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the No. 1 Black digital media brand with more than 6 million unique visitors per month, will host the first Health is Wealth Weekend, powered by Walmart. Filled with insights from leading Black health and wellness experts and a featured conversation with NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, attendees will have the chance to not only discuss the racial disparities experienced in the Black community but also gather life-changing tips and strategies for leveraging improvements in physical, mental, and emotional health to boost their earning power and wealth-building potential.

Celebrities, influencers, and consumers will gather in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, Feb. 10, for a two-day, fun, uplifting, and inspiring experience that will provide key takeaways on important health topics from managing stress and achieving a healthy body weight, to building and protecting mental health. Sharing their professional and personal experiences, featured speakers include Zakia Blain, founder and CEO of FBF Body; Dr. Bernard Ashby, founder of Comprehensive Vascular Care; Germaine Bold-Leftridge, CEO & founder of GBL Sales; Jodi Brockington, founder & CEO of Niara Consulting; Gerrell Webb, Nashville-based celebrity fitness trainer; Dr. Kevin Billups, professor of Internal Medicine & Urology, Director of Men's Health at Meharry Medical College; and a host of other health and wellness professionals.

"At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we strive to empower our audience to achieve equity and uncover opportunities for growth in all areas of their lives, but we can only achieve that when we also address the racial and societal challenges that occur," said Earl Butch Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "As an inaugural event, Health is Wealth is just the beginning of how we will drive the necessary conversations but also continue to support and impact the overall health of the Black community—from financial to physical and emotional—leading to a wealthier life for all."

"Walmart is honored to be the presenting sponsor of BLACK ENTERPRISE'S inaugural Health is Wealth Weekend. Through this initiative, we continue to advance racial equity in the U.S., with a particular focus on health disparities affecting Black and African American people," said Regine Moore, director of Constituent Relations. "At Walmart, we encourage our customers and associates that being 'healthy' is a way of life that creates a chain reaction of good habits around emotional, physical, and financial well-being."

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Health is Wealth Weekend will be held at The Westin Nashville and is free for all to enjoy and learn. Walmart is the Host sponsor, Gilead is the Presenting sponsor, Manulife/John Hancock is the Platinum sponsor. Attendees can learn more about the weekend, receive programming updates, and register for the event at www.blackenterprise.com/healthiswealth/ .

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how to achieve financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook .

