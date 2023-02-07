CREATOR OF HONEY BIRDETTE ELOISE MONAGHAN TO DEBUT SGT PUPPA'S FIRST US RETAIL STORE AT FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS

New Pet Retail & Lifestyle Brand for Fashionable Pooches (and their Humans) Brings Seasonal Prints, Color Pop Harnesses, Accessories and Treats to Fashion Show Las Vegas, Open to the Public early Feb.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury retail investment group, BVRGRP and entrepreneur Eloise Monaghan, creator of global luxury lingerie powerhouse label, Honey Birdette, which sold to Playboy for $443 million in 2021, announce the opening of SGT PUPPA, a pet & human lifestyle brand for the fashion-forward pooch, at Fashion Show Las Vegas on Friday, February 17th.

Luxury retail investment group, BVRGRP & Creator of Honey Birdette, Eloise Monaghan, open Sgt. Puppa, new pet retail & lifestyle brand for fashionable pooches (and their humans) bringing seasonal prints, color pop harnesses, accessories and treats to its first store in the U.S. on the Las Vegas Strip (PRNewswire)

Debuting its first store in the U.S. on the Las Vegas Strip, SGT PUPPA is a consumer fashion and lifestyle brand for the trendy pooch, offering must-have fashion drops and accessories for people and their pets from matching surfboards and an aquatics line which will headline at Miami Swim Week in June, to puppy bathtubs and limited-edition couture pieces.

SGT PUPPA will launch eight signature collections in-store, which include fun and flirty fashion and themed sets like The Hot-Digity Dog, Hump Day and Vegas-Baby. Each collection features approximately 20 products, including dog apparel and accessories, such as leads, backpacks, food bowls and water bottles, as well as cooler bags, athleisure, and other items for humans in limited-edition prints.

"Sgt Puppa stores will be experience-based and as much for dogs as it will be for humans. "There will be champagne stations and treat bars, limited-edition collaborations with the hottest influencers and celebrities, and clothing for dogs and humans. It's really about bringing pleasure to the pet space."

SGT PUPPA will also be designed as a social club where customers and their pups are invited to join to gain access to exclusive in-store and national events. From Pups & Prosecco influencer brunches, monthly in-store adoption days, to pooch runways & adventure walks, SGT PUPPA is set to make waves in the exploding pet space.

The first SGT PUPPA store opens to the public early-February in top retail shopping center Fashion Show Las Vegas on the Strip, followed by a major U.S. rollout with locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Miami and Los Angeles, with the aim at debuting 50 stores in the next 20 months.

For more information, visit https://sgtpuppa.com.

ABOUT BVRGRP

From luxury retail entrepreneur Eloise Monaghan, creator of luxury lingerie and bedroom accessories brand, Honey Birdette, and other notable lifestyle brands, BVR's global investment portfolio focuses on fast moving, luxury consumer brands, with each company offering the power to scale products, services, and experiences through a disruptive retail footprint. In its current portfolio, Honey Birdette encompasses 60 brick-and-mortar footprints spanning from Australia, UK, and the US & a highly successful e-commerce platform in each location, recently selling to the world's most iconic brand – Playboy Enterprises $443 million. Other BVRGRP brands include SGT PUPPA, a pet lifestyle brand for the fashion-forward pooch, launching Feb 2023 on the Las Vegas Strip; Blonde Velvet, workwear for the female powerhouse, designed for the boardroom to the bar, launching its retail foot print and private female club in New York in Spring of 2023.

