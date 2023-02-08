Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner

Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center.

Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences.

The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners, Systems Integrators, Strategic Alliance Partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Aceyus was recognized as Five9 ISV Partner of the Year.

The Aceyus-Five9 partnership provides customers like FedEx, CVS, and BUPA with visualization, analytical, and reporting software solutions to help contact centers more efficiently and effectively manage operations while improving both the agent and customer experience.

"Aceyus is honored to be named a Five9 Global Partner Award winner for 2022," said Mike Ary, Aceyus CEO, President and Co-Founder. "And we are privileged to provide the IVA and customer journey analytics, reporting, dashboards, gamification, and systems integrations that are needed by Five9 customers to drive CX and elevate their businesses."

Five9 brings the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitates billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results.

The growing Five9 partner ecosystem reflects the company's "build with" philosophy and the recognition that delivering customer engagement solutions of the future will require co-innovating with software and service providers that can extend Five9 capabilities as well as its reach.

"At Five9, we recognize that our partners play a key role in delivering excellence," said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partner Organization.

"Our partnerships of all types and sizes are critical to our success. Moreover, our partnerships are critical to our mutual customers' successes, and our 2022 would not have been the same without Aceyus."

About Aceyus

Since 2002, Aceyus has helped companies convert vast amounts of raw data into opportunities that improve the way they conduct business and serve customers. With a focus on the enterprise contact center space, Aceyus develops and designs analytical software solutions that may be used to train AI-based technology to solve customer issues and deliver a connected, frictionless, and repeatable customer experience. Aceyus is proud to work with many innovative global customers and government organizations.

