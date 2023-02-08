WattBridge Begins Commercial Operations at the 288-MW Mark One Facility, Its Fourth Generating Station in Texas

Portfolio Now Supports Energy Security for Approximately 1 Million Homes, Drives Renewable Growth With 1,440 MW Active in ERCOT



HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WattBridge Energy, LLC announced today commissioning of the Mark One Generating Station in Brazoria County, Texas. The company's fourth new power-generation installation within the last 36 months, Mark One supports renewable development and delivers energy security during times of high demand, including extreme cold or hot weather.

Powered by six PROENERGY LM6000 gas-turbine packages, the 288-MW Mark One station delivers fast-start, reduced-emission peaking power in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid system. WattBridge, an independent power producer, has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio from six LM6000 units generating 288 MW in January 2021 to 30 LM6000 units producing enough energy to power one million homes today.

"This plant is exactly what our Texas grid needs—more reliable, dispatchable thermal power generation that performs when the sun isn't shining and wind isn't blowing," says Senator Mayes Middleton. "WattBridge has stepped up to the plate with American-built infrastructure to deliver the power that Texans expect."

The first WattBridge facility, HO Clarke Generating Station in Houston, came online just weeks ahead of Winter Storm Uri. The facility provided uninterrupted power for the duration of the storm when half of the Texas grid was down. Since then, WattBridge has continued a strong growth trajectory.

"WattBridge has grown to be a major industry player assuring grid resilience while advancing decarbonization," says WattBridge President, Mike Alvarado. "We now have 2,400 MW operational or under construction, and—with emerging regulatory certainty and effective market structure—have line of sight to execute a further 1,600 MW for ERCOT."

A single-source provider, PROENERGY designs, engineers, commissions, and operates each WattBridge facility as a turnkey solution that delivers dispatchable power in support of baseload installations.

"Our standardized LM6000 plant design is a reliable, affordable answer for solving intermittency issues and accelerating renewable growth in any power market," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "The PowerFLX concept is the cornerstone of the WattBridge fleet and fortifies customer portfolios across the Americas and soon the globe."

Key parties in the Mark One project are:

Facility Owner—WattBridge Energy

Plant Equipment, Engineering, Construction, and Operation—PROENERGY

Financing—MUFG Union Bank, N.A., CoBank ACB, and Truist Bank

Gas Transmission—Enbridge Brazoria Interconnector Gas Pipeline, LLC and Enbridge Texas Eastern Transmission, LP

Gas Supplier—ConocoPhillips Company

Power Offtake—Shell Energy North America (U.S.), LP

Transmission Service Provider—CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC

About WattBridge

WattBridge Energy is a Houston, Texas-based global independent power producer. Serving as a bridge between emissions-intensive power generation and a fully renewable future, WattBridge operates under the vision of enabling wind and solar-energy growth. With 2,400 MW operating or under construction in ERCOT and a further 1,600 MW in advanced development—all driven by reliable LM6000 engines—WattBridge is among the largest owners and operators of this technology in the world. For more on WattBridge, visit www.wattbridge.info.

About PROENERGY

Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peaking-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey power generation facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

