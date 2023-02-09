AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Reports Full-Year Diluted EPS of $6.63 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 2.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $13.77, an Increase of 16.4 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.39 Per Share related to 2022 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense1
- Delivers Full-Year Net Revenues of $58.054 Billion, an Increase of 3.3 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.1 Percent on an Operational Basis
- Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $28.924 Billion, an Increase of 14.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $21.237 billion; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $5.165 Billion; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $2.522 Billion
- Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $6.577 Billion, a Decrease of 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.6 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $4.568 Billion; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $2.009 Billion
- Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $6.528 Billion, an Increase of 10.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 11.6 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $2.719 Billion; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $2.038 Billion
- Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $5.333 Billion, an Increase of 1.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 5.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $2.615 Billion; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $1.428 Billion
- Reports Fourth-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.38 on a GAAP Basis, a decrease of 38.9 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.60, an increase of 16.9 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.13 Per Share Related to Fourth-Quarter 2022 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
- Delivers Fourth-Quarter Net Revenues of $15.121 Billion, an Increase of 1.6 Percent on a Reported Basis and 3.8 Percent on an Operational Basis
- Provides 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $10.70 to $11.10, which Excludes Any Unfavorable Impact Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
"2022 was another highly productive year capping a decade of outstanding performance. Since our inception, we have built a diverse portfolio of growth products with significant leadership positions, developed a robust pipeline of innovative assets and created a culture of strong execution," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Looking forward, we have a solid foundation which will allow us to absorb the U.S. Humira loss of exclusivity, return to strong top-line growth in 2025 and drive top-tier financial performance over the long term."
Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.
1Beginning in the first quarter 2022, AbbVie includes the impact of upfront and milestone payments related to collaborations, licensing agreements and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures.
Fourth-Quarter Results
- Worldwide net revenues were $15.121 billion, an increase of 1.6 percent on a reported basis, or 3.8 percent on an operational basis.
- Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.925 billion, an increase of 17.5 percent on a reported basis, or 19.5 percent on an operational basis.
- Global net revenues from the hematologic oncology portfolio were $1.631 billion, a decrease of 12.9 percent on a reported basis, or 11.2 percent on an operational basis.
- Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $1.710 billion, an increase of 3.4 percent on a reported basis, or 5.1 percent on an operational basis.
- Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.287 billion, a decrease of 8.5 percent on a reported basis, or 4.2 percent on an operational basis.
- On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the fourth quarter was 72.4 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 86.0 percent.
- On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was 22.6 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 20.8 percent of net revenues.
- On a GAAP basis, research and development (R&D) expense was 11.8 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 11.5 percent of net revenues, reflecting funding actions supporting all stages of our pipeline.
- Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 1.6 percent of net revenues.
- On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the fourth quarter was 36.4 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 52.1 percent.
- Net interest expense was $476 million.
- On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 16.6 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 13.4 percent.
- Diluted EPS in the fourth quarter was $1.38 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $3.60. These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.13 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.
Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.
Recent Events
- AbbVie announced the European Commission (EC) approved Skyrizi (risankizumab, 600 mg intravenous induction and 360 mg subcutaneous maintenance therapy) as the first specific interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy. The approval is supported by results from three Phase 3 studies in which Skyrizi demonstrated significant improvement in clinical remission and endoscopic response, compared to placebo, as both induction and maintenance therapy. This approval marks the third indication for Skyrizi in the European Union (EU). Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
- At the American College of Rheumatology's (ACR) annual meeting, AbbVie shared 36 abstracts that underscore AbbVie's commitment to advancing research to help more people living with rheumatic diseases. Analyses presented showcased data from the clinical trial programs evaluating Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (AS) as well as data evaluating Skyrizi for the treatment of psoriasis (PsO) and PsA.
- AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted, for priority review, the Biologics License Application (BLA) for epcoritamab, an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Additionally, AbbVie announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated AbbVie's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with r/r diffuse LBCL. Both applications are supported by data from the EPCORE NHL-1 Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneous epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie.
- At the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented results from nearly 65 abstracts, including 15 oral presentations, across eight types of cancer. Highlights included four oral presentations evaluating investigational epcoritamab for the treatment of r/r follicular lymphoma (FL), previously untreated FL, r/r diffuse LBCL as well as Richter's syndrome; data from cohort three of the Phase 2 REFINE study evaluating navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF); data from the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE and Phase 3 GLOW studies evaluating fixed-duration treatment in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL) who received the Imbruvica (ibrutinib) + Venclexta (venetoclax) combination regimen. AbbVie also presented multiple abstracts evaluating Venclexta in approved CLL and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) indications and the investigational multiple myeloma (MM) indication. Imbruvica is jointly developed and commercialized with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche and is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.
- AbbVie announced that the FDA approved Vraylar (cariprazine) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. The approval marks the fourth indication for Vraylar, which is now the first and only dopamine and serotonin partial agonist FDA-approved for the most common forms of depression – as an adjunctive treatment for MDD and the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. The approval is supported by clinical data demonstrating the efficacy and well-established tolerability of Vraylar as an adjunctive treatment for MDD with an antidepressant therapy. Vraylar is being co-developed by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc.
- At the European Headache Federation Congress (EHC) 2022, AbbVie shared 15 abstracts which underscore its commitment to people living with migraine. Presentations highlighted late-breaking data from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes - International (CaMEO-I) study, evaluating the frequency and burden of neck pain with headache among people with and without migraine, as well as results from the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial evaluating Qulipta (atogepant) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine (CM) in patients living in Europe.
- AbbVie announced new results from its exploratory NOVA phase 2 dose-ranging study evaluating the efficacy and safety of AGN-151607, a novel investigational neurotoxin for the prevention of postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) in cardiac surgery patients, at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions meeting. The study's primary endpoint was not met for the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population; however, the data showed relative risk reduction in specific study populations such as coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) patients and patients aged 65 years and older, as well as overall lower rates of rehospitalization within 30 days compared to placebo. Adverse Events (AEs) were numerically similar across all treatment groups.
- AbbVie and HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) inhibitor program for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.
- AbbVie and Immunome, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, announced a worldwide collaboration and option agreement directed to the discovery of up to 10 novel antibody-target pairs arising from three specified tumor types using Immunome's Discovery Engine.
- AbbVie and Anima Biotech, announced a collaboration to discover and develop mRNA biology modulators for three targets across Immunology and Oncology. Anima will use its mRNA Lightning platform to discover novel mRNA biology modulators against the collaboration targets providing AbbVie exclusive rights to license and further develop and commercialize the programs.
Full-Year 2023 Outlook
AbbVie is issuing its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the full-year 2023 of $10.70 to $11.10. The company's 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred during 2023, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.
Conference Call
AbbVie will host an investor conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central time to discuss our fourth-quarter performance. The call will be webcast through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Central time.
Non-GAAP Financial Results
Financial results for 2022 and 2021 are presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Reported results were prepared in accordance with GAAP and include all revenue and expenses recognized during the period. Non-GAAP results adjust for certain non-cash items and for factors that are unusual or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables later in this release. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes the impact of upfront and milestone payments related to collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period presentation. AbbVie's management believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding AbbVie's results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
AbbVie Inc.
Key Product Revenues
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
% Change vs. 4Q21
Net Revenues (in millions)
Reported
Operationala
U.S.
Int'l.
Total
U.S.
Int'l.
Total
Int'l.
Total
NET REVENUES
$ 12,192
$ 2,929
$ 15,121
4.4 %
(8.7) %
1.6 %
1.8 %
3.8 %
Immunology
6,975
950
7,925
22.5
(9.5)
17.5
3.2
19.5
Humira
5,006
573
5,579
9.9
(26.5)
4.6
(16.9)
6.0
Skyrizi
1,403
173
1,576
84.3
29.1
76.1
47.9
78.9
Rinvoq
566
204
770
48.6
50.1
49.0
74.5
55.4
Hematologic Oncology
1,110
521
1,631
(18.7)
2.6
(12.9)
8.8
(11.2)
Imbruvicab
841
274
1,115
(24.6)
1.6
(19.5)
1.6
(19.5)
Venclexta
269
247
516
7.7
3.7
5.7
17.0
12.2
Aesthetics
835
452
1,287
(4.7)
(14.8)
(8.5)
(3.4)
(4.2)
Botox Cosmetic
422
220
642
6.4
(4.0)
2.6
8.3
7.1
Juvederm Collection
128
194
322
(28.3)
(23.3)
(25.4)
(12.4)
(19.0)
Other Aesthetics
285
38
323
(5.3)
(21.4)
(7.6)
(11.7)
(6.2)
Neuroscience
1,506
204
1,710
4.7
(5.7)
3.4
7.2
5.1
Botox Therapeutic
614
114
728
9.6
2.8
8.5
16.2
10.7
Vraylar
564
1
565
15.4
n/m
15.5
n/m
15.5
Duodopa
23
84
107
(18.3)
(15.8)
(16.3)
(3.2)
(6.5)
Ubrelvy
197
—
197
7.5
n/m
7.7
n/m
7.7
Qulipta
52
—
52
>100.0
n/m
>100.0
n/m
>100.0
Other Neuroscience
56
5
61
(66.2)
(8.8)
(64.5)
(1.1)
(64.3)
Eye Care
338
252
590
(49.7)
(12.4)
(38.5)
(1.3)
(35.2)
Lumigan/Ganfort
56
67
123
(22.1)
(13.0)
(17.4)
(3.3)
(12.4)
Alphagan/Combigan
41
33
74
(59.4)
(16.2)
(47.4)
(4.5)
(44.1)
Restasis
103
7
110
(70.5)
(49.0)
(69.6)
(45.0)
(69.4)
Other Eye Care
138
145
283
(7.7)
(7.8)
(7.7)
4.5
(1.4)
Other Key Products
791
195
986
(1.5)
(18.4)
(5.4)
(6.2)
(2.6)
Mavyret
193
187
380
(1.8)
(18.8)
(11.0)
(6.5)
(4.4)
Creon
337
—
337
3.0
n/m
3.0
n/m
3.0
Linzess/Constella
261
8
269
(6.5)
(7.5)
(6.6)
2.2
(6.3)
a
"Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues
b
Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.
n/m = not meaningful
AbbVie Inc.
Key Product Revenues
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
% Change vs. 12M21
Net Revenues (in millions)
Reported
Operationala
U.S.
Int'l.
Total
U.S.
Int'l.
Total
Int'l.
Total
NET REVENUES
$ 45,713
$ 12,341
$ 58,054
5.1 %
(2.7) %
3.3 %
5.5 %
5.1 %
Immunology
24,897
4,027
28,924
18.1
(4.0)
14.4
5.7
16.0
Humira
18,619
2,618
21,237
7.4
(22.2)
2.6
(14.9)
3.8
Skyrizi
4,484
681
5,165
80.4
50.4
75.7
67.1
78.3
Rinvoq
1,794
728
2,522
41.2
91.4
52.8
>100.0
58.1
Hematologic Oncology
4,435
2,142
6,577
(15.6)
8.6
(9.0)
13.9
(7.6)
Imbruvicab
3,426
1,142
4,568
(20.7)
5.1
(15.5)
5.1
(15.5)
Venclexta
1,009
1,000
2,009
8.0
12.9
10.4
24.6
16.1
Aesthetics
3,324
2,009
5,333
(0.8)
6.7
1.9
15.6
5.1
Botox Cosmetic
1,654
961
2,615
16.2
18.9
17.2
28.8
20.8
Juvederm Collection
548
880
1,428
(16.7)
0.3
(7.0)
8.9
(2.1)
Other Aesthetics
1,122
168
1,290
(11.5)
(14.9)
(12.0)
(8.3)
(11.1)
Neuroscience
5,681
847
6,528
12.3
(2.3)
10.1
7.7
11.6
Botox Therapeutic
2,255
464
2,719
12.1
5.6
10.9
15.3
12.6
Vraylar
2,037
1
2,038
17.9
n/m
17.9
n/m
17.9
Duodopa
95
363
458
(6.7)
(11.3)
(10.4)
(0.8)
(2.0)
Ubrelvy
680
—
680
23.2
n/m
23.3
n/m
23.3
Qulipta
158
—
158
>100.0
n/m
>100.0
n/m
>100.0
Other Neuroscience
456
19
475
(30.5)
4.8
(29.6)
9.0
(29.5)
Eye Care
1,603
1,098
2,701
(33.3)
(5.7)
(24.3)
3.7
(21.2)
Lumigan/Ganfort
242
272
514
(11.0)
(11.3)
(11.2)
(3.0)
(6.8)
Alphagan/Combigan
202
144
346
(45.8)
(7.9)
(34.6)
2.5
(31.5)
Restasis
621
45
666
(49.6)
(20.2)
(48.3)
(13.8)
(48.0)
Other Eye Care
538
637
1,175
2.3
(1.2)
0.4
8.7
5.9
Other Key Products
3,036
818
3,854
2.9
(17.2)
(2.2)
(7.9)
0.1
Mavyret
755
786
1,541
0.2
(17.8)
(9.9)
(8.5)
(4.7)
Creon
1,278
—
1,278
7.3
n/m
7.3
n/m
7.3
Linzess/Constella
1,003
32
1,035
(0.4)
0.3
(0.3)
7.6
(0.1)
a
"Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues
b
Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.
n/m = not meaningful
AbbVie Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Ended December 31
Twelve Months
Ended December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenues
$ 15,121
$ 14,886
$ 58,054
$ 56,197
Cost of products sold
4,170
4,320
17,414
17,446
Selling, general and administrative
3,417
3,260
15,260
12,349
Research and developmenta
1,790
1,827
6,510
6,922
Acquired IPR&D and milestonesa
243
405
697
1,124
Other operating (income) expense, net
(1)
—
56
432
Total operating costs and expenses
9,619
9,812
39,937
38,273
Operating earnings
5,502
5,074
18,117
17,924
Interest expense, net
476
571
2,044
2,384
Net foreign exchange loss
40
16
148
51
Other expense, net
2,021
216
2,448
2,500
Earnings before income tax expense
2,965
4,271
13,477
12,989
Income tax expense
493
226
1,632
1,440
Net earnings
2,472
4,045
11,845
11,549
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1)
1
9
7
Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.
$ 2,473
$ 4,044
$ 11,836
$ 11,542
Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc.
$ 1.38
$ 2.26
$ 6.63
$ 6.45
Adjusted diluted earnings per shareb
$ 3.60
$ 3.08
$ 13.77
$ 11.83
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
1,778
1,778
1,778
1,777
a
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, AbbVie changed its classification of development milestone expense
b
Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details. Weighted-average
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
Earnings
Diluted
Pre-tax
After-taxa
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$ 2,965
$ 2,473
$ 1.38
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
1,961
1,636
0.92
Acquisition and integration costs
215
199
0.11
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
2,114
2,113
1.19
Income tax items
—
(143)
(0.08)
Other
157
144
0.08
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 7,412
$ 6,422
$ 3.60
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.
Acquisition and integration costs primarily include costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Income tax items include a benefit of $323 million related to
Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures.
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Cost of
SG&A
R&D
Other
Other
As reported (GAAP)
$ 4,170
$ 3,417
$ 1,790
$ (1)
$ 2,021
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
(1,961)
—
—
—
—
Acquisition and integration costs
1
(205)
(11)
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(2,114)
Other
(99)
(62)
(38)
1
41
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 2,111
$ 3,150
$ 1,741
$ —
$ (52)
3. The adjusted tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 13.4 percent, as detailed below:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)
Pre-tax
Income taxes
Tax rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 2,965
$ 493
16.6 %
Specified items
4,447
498
11.2 %
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 7,412
$ 991
13.4 %
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
Earnings
Diluted
Pre-tax
After-taxa
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$ 4,271
$ 4,044
$ 2.26
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
1,806
1,490
0.84
Acquisition and integration costs
(191)
(212)
(0.12)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
232
232
0.13
Litigation matters
200
167
0.09
Impacts related to tax law changes
—
(265)
(0.15)
Other
41
58
0.03
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 6,359
$ 5,514
$ 3.08
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.
Acquisition and integration costs reflect a recovery of certain Allergan acquisition-related regulatory fees partially offset by Allergan-related integration
Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reportednon-GAAP financial measures.
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
(in millions)
Cost of
SG&A
R&D
Other
As reported (GAAP)
$ 4,320
$ 3,260
$ 1,827
$ 216
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
(1,806)
—
—
—
Acquisition and integration costs
(43)
250
(16)
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
(232)
Litigation matters
—
(200)
—
—
Other
(23)
(3)
(13)
(2)
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 2,448
$ 3,307
$ 1,798
$ (18)
3. The adjusted tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 13.3 percent, as detailed below:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Pre-tax
Income taxes
Tax rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 4,271
$ 226
5.3 %
Specified items
2,088
618
29.6 %
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 6,359
$ 844
13.3 %
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
Earnings
Diluted
Pre-tax
After-taxa
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$ 13,477
$ 11,836
$ 6.63
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
7,689
6,430
3.61
Intangible asset impairment
770
604
0.34
Acquisition and integration costs
810
766
0.43
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
2,761
2,770
1.55
Pylera divestiture
(172)
(126)
(0.07)
Litigation matters
2,506
2,028
1.13
Income tax items
—
(26)
(0.02)
Other
429
315
0.17
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 28,270
$ 24,597
$ 13.77
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.
Acquisition and integration costs primarily include costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Litigation matters primarily include a charge related to
Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures.
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Cost of
SG&A
R&D
Other
Other
As reported (GAAP)
$ 17,414
$ 15,260
$ 6,510
$ 56
$ 2,448
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
(7,689)
—
—
—
—
Intangible asset impairment
(770)
—
—
—
—
Acquisition and integration costs
(83)
(468)
(30)
(229)
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(2,761)
Pylera divestiture
—
—
—
172
—
Litigation matters
—
(2,506)
—
—
—
Other
(259)
(160)
(45)
1
34
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 8,613
$ 12,126
$ 6,435
$ —
$ (279)
3. The adjusted tax rate for the full-year 2022 was 13.0 percent, as detailed below:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)
Pre-tax
Income taxes
Tax rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 13,477
$ 1,632
12.1 %
Specified items
14,793
2,032
13.7 %
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 28,270
$ 3,664
13.0 %
AbbVie Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information
(Unaudited)
1. Specified items impacted results as follows:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
Earnings
Diluted
Pre-tax
After-taxa
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$ 12,989
$ 11,542
$ 6.45
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
7,718
6,419
3.60
Acquisition and integration costs
344
215
0.12
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
2,679
2,677
1.50
Litigation matters
307
253
0.14
Impacts related to tax law changes
—
(265)
(0.15)
Other
360
313
0.17
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 24,397
$ 21,154
$ 11.83
a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.
Acquisition and integration costs reflect Allergan integration costs, Soliton acquisition costs as well as amortization of the acquisition date
Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures.
2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in millions)
Cost of
SG&A
R&D
Other
Other
As reported (GAAP)
$ 17,446
$ 12,349
$ 6,922
$ 432
$ 2,500
Adjusted for specified items:
Intangible asset amortization
(7,718)
—
—
—
—
Acquisition and integration costs
(215)
(25)
(104)
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(2,679)
Litigation matters
—
(307)
—
—
—
Other
(88)
(53)
(300)
68
13
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 9,425
$ 11,964
$ 6,518
$ 500
$ (166)
3. The adjusted tax rate for the full-year 2021 was 13.3 percent, as detailed below:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Pre-tax
Income taxes
Tax rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 12,989
$ 1,440
11.1 %
Specified items
11,408
1,796
15.8 %
As adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 24,397
$ 3,236
13.3 %
