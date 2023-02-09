Americaneagle.com Soars to New Heights with Achievement of Earning All 5 of Sitecore's Core Composable Product Specialization Badges

DES PLAINES, Ill., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a family-owned global digital agency, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved both the Sitecore OrderCloud specialization and Sitecore CDP + Personalize specialization. The achievement officially marks the remaining two specializations required to earn the coveted status for all five of Sitecore's core composable products, which also include Content Hub, Experience Platform (XP), and Experience Commerce (XC). This makes Americaneagle.com one of only three agencies in the world with all five specializations.

The Sitecore Practice Specialization Framework (PSF) is a way to surface and highlight partners' product skills and capabilities, giving partners and customers a head start on project success. As a result of the designations, companies that use Sitecore can look to Americaneagle.com with confidence for the successful delivery of their projects, allowing them to focus on maximizing their return on investment.

To achieve the latest two specializations, Americaneagle.com completed practice-wide product immersions including verification of product enablement requirements, training at multiple levels for enablement of sales, solution architects, and developers, and creation of a dedicated, capable, and scalable practice with proven customer satisfaction.

"We are extremely excited about this monumental accomplishment," Jon Price, Global Sitecore Practice Director at Americaneagle.com, says. "Achieving these five specialization badges is a true testament to our teams' knowledge, dedication, and expertise within Sitecore. Being one of the first agency partners to accomplish all of the composable specializations speaks to our commitment to this partnership and the desire to reach success for our clients. We will continue to blaze trails in the world of Sitecore composable software and have many more specialization achievements ahead."

Americaneagle.com is a Global Sitecore Platinum Implementation and Hosting Partner with more than 30 named MVPs over the last six years. The global digital agency is one of the original Platinum Partners and has been in the Sitecore ecosystem for more than a decade. The two have cultivated a successful partnership by helping customers navigate their digital journey and new product developments. Over the years, Americaneagle.com has completed 1,000+ Sitecore project implementations across North America, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and more, 100+ certifications, and now, has earned specialization status across all five of Sitecore's core composable products.

Contributing to Americaneagle.com's Sitecore success is its deep-rooted experience in designing and developing advanced ecommerce websites. Since 1995, the agency has built robust ecommerce functionality for hundreds of B2B and B2C companies looking to amplify their online shopping experiences. Led by an expert team of technologists, strategists, developers, and more, Americaneagle.com drives ecommerce success through enhanced integrations, secure hosting, and dedicated support.

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle any business of any size, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, government organizations, small online storefronts, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

