Stout Signs Sponsorship Agreement With Professional Golfer Marcus Byrd

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout has signed a sponsorship agreement with APGA Tour player Marcus Byrd. Byrd will wear the Stout logo beginning next week at the Genesis Invitational, where he will make his second career start on the PGA TOUR.

"We are excited to have Marcus join our brand ambassador team," said Bob Gerardi, Chief Marketing Officer at Stout. "He completely embodies Stout's personality, and he is known for being incredibly hardworking, poised, and relationship driven. We are proud to support him and the APGA's mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. In both the athletes we support and the professionals who join our firm, we strive to recruit, develop, and support individuals with an array of talents, ideas, and experiences that propel both entrepreneurial spirit and exceptionalism."

Byrd won the first event of the 2023 APGA Tour season in January with a victory at the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines for his third career APGA Tour victory. Byrd, a standout at Middle Tennessee State University and 2019 Conference USA Golfer of the Year, has played on the APGA Tour full time since turning pro in 2020. In 2022, Byrd won the APGA Tour Valley Forge and added a runner-up finish at the APGA Charlie Sifford Centennial. After finishing fifth in the 2022 Lexus Cup Standings, Byrd won the Farmers Insurance Fall Series Standings. In 2022, Byrd played in 14 APGA Tour events. In his last eight starts on the APGA Tour, he has five runner-up finishes and two victories.

Byrd will play in back-to-back 2023 PGA TOUR events, the Genesis Invitational and Honda Classic.

"I am looking forward to developing our partnership both on and off the golf course," said Byrd. "I am proud to be an ambassador for a company with Stout's reputation. Their support will go a long way in helping me chase my dreams in golf and serve as an example for other companies that are hoping to make a difference in creating more diversity in the sport."

Byrd joins Stout's team of brand ambassadors that include Sam Ryder (PGA), Lizette Salas (LPGA), Lauren Stephenson (LPGA), and Steve Johnson (ATP).

About the APGA

The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. The APGA Tour Board of Directors work to accomplish this by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs and by introducing the game to inner city young people.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd, Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices. Please see www.stout.com/about to learn more.

