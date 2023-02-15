Badrutt's Palace Named Five-Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards

The iconic destination in St. Moritz, Switzerland, earns prestigious accolade

ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), announced that the luxurious Badrutt's Palace Hotel has once again earned its prestigious Five-Star award. A world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, FTG is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises.

Badrutt’s Palace Receives Forbes Travel Guide 2023 Star Award (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive another Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide," says Thomas Citterio, director of sales and marketing at Badrutt's Palace. "Year after year, we look forward to welcoming guests to our hotel and providing them with top-notch, legendary service, un-paralleled amenities and an experience they will never forget."

Opened in 1896, Badrutt's Palace remains an iconic mountain resort that sits 6,000 feet up in the Swiss Alps. Known for its impeccable service and breathtaking atmosphere, the property is a celebration of style, sports, culinary and wellness adventures. Enhanced by luxe amenities and state-of-the-art innovations, Badrutt's Palace houses newly renovated guest rooms and a luxe, three-story penthouse overlooking the picturesque Lake St. Moritz. The property also recently acquired its 10th restaurant, Paradiso Mountain Club & Restaurant, a world-famous Champagne and après-ski hotspot.

"Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest."

For more information on Badrutt's Palace, visit www.badruttspalace.com. Images can be downloaded here (credit: Badrutt's Palace).

About Badrutt's Palace Hotel:

Since 1896, Badrutt's Palace has been world-renowned for its legendary service and enchanting atmosphere. Offering 155 rooms, inclusive of 43 diverse suites and a luxe, three-story Penthouse overlooking the picturesque Lake St. Moritz, the property has become one of the most sought-after luxury Swiss hotels for the discerning traveler. With ten unrivaled dining concepts and three bars, Badrutt's Palace is a world-class hotel and spa destination with two infinity pools, fitness center, tennis facilities, seasonal activities ranging from skiing to mountain biking, and luxury shopping on Via Serlas, the shortest, highest luxury retail street in the world. Badrutt's Palace Hotel is a member of Leading Hotels of the World, Swiss Deluxe Hotels and Swiss Historic Hotels. The hotel is open for winter season now thru April 3. For more information, visit www.badruttspalace.com.

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Badrutt’s Palace