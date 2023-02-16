CELEBRITIES 'LEND A HAND' TO CHARITY WITH LAUNCH OF MY HAND MY CAUSE PHILANTHROPIC INITIATIVE

Basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki, pro football star Dak Prescott, professional rock climber Alex Honnold, and astronaut Chris Cassidy are among the first famous hands captured by international photographer Dennis Murphy to benefit charitable causes.

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the pictures of the most famous hands in Sport, Music, Movies, Art, Medicine, Science and more should be worth millions of dollars for charity. That's the mission behind My Hand My Cause, a Dallas based nonprofit initiative that joins the power of celebrity with fine art photography to raise money for existing charities and foundations around the world.

Dak Prescott, Dirk Nowitzki , Alex Honnold and Chris Cassidy , among others "Lend a Hand" to My Hand My Cause Initiative.

Launching today, My Hand My Cause is a 501(c)(3) organization co-founded by award-winning photographer Dennis Murphy, and veteran marketing executive Everett Wilder, that turns photographs of the hands of influential people into fine art, museum quality prints. The prints are sold to benefit the foundation, or charity, of each celebrity's choice. The organization revealed its inaugural class featuring basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki, pro football star and recent Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient Dak Prescott, professional rock climber Alex Honnold and former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL Chris Cassidy with many others to follow.

"With this hand I scored over 30,000 points and probably had double as many misses," joked Nowitzki, whose Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will receive proceeds from the effort. "I was immediately struck by the impact My Hand My Cause can have, and I'm proud to be among the first of what will hopefully be thousands more who will partner with this great organization."

For $105.00, supporters receive a life-size print, printed signature and commemorative date of when the photograph was taken. The causes supported by the inaugural class include: The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (Cassidy), The Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation, (Prescott), The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation (Nowitzki) and The Honnold Foundation (Honnold).

"It's inspiring to think that if as few as 50,000 prints are sold by one celebrity, we've raised millions and millions of dollars for their charity," said Murphy. "The hand tells a story of the achievements of athletes, musicians, doctors, scientists and so many other inspiring people. We want to spotlight that while also doing a lot of good for the foundations and charities that matter most to each of them."

"My hand has served me pretty well and kept me safe during every one of my climbs," said Honnold. "To provide my supporters with such a unique way to stand behind the cause that is most important to me was something I couldn't pass up. Dennis and his team are rethinking the way causes can be supported and creating a nonprofit with the sole mission of raising money for other nonprofits. That's pretty incredible."

Throughout the year, My Hand My Cause will also showcase and celebrate the hand photographs at gallery events to raise additional funding for each charity. The company has a variety of pro bono supporters, including companies that will help launch an advertising campaign to kickstart the effort.

For the latest on My Hand My Cause, follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook or visit www.myhandmycause.com.

About My Hand My Cause

My Hand My Cause is a worldwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit fundraising initiative designed to blend the power of celebrity with fine art photography to raise money for existing charities. Established in 2022 by photographer Dennis Murphy, and veteran marketing executive Everett Wilder, the mission of My Hand My Cause is to raise money for the foundations or charities selected by notable people from the worlds of Sport, Music, Movies, Art, Medicine, Science and more by offering one-of-a-kind, fine art photographic prints of the hands of each of their celebrity partners to their fans. More information is available at www.myhandmycause.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE My Hand My Cause