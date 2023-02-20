Motto Mortgage Reaches More Brand Milestones Despite a Turbulent Year for the Mortgage Industry

Motto Franchising, LLC maintains growth momentum and reaches new milestone of more than 350 offices sold, and over 225 offices open in more than 40 states

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC today announced that Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., reached some impressive brand milestones in 2022. The Motto Mortgage brand opened 61 new offices last year, a record number that increased the total number of open offices to over 225 in more than 40 states.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

"Motto's unique value proposition and Mortgage Brokerage In-A-Box℠ business model make it easier for real estate brokerages to realize new revenue potential," said Ward Morrison, President and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Mortgage services offer new business venture opportunities for real estate brokerage owners, mortgage professionals and independent investors interested in owning a financial services franchise."

Motto also furthered its reputation as a top franchise to own last year, racking up numerous prestigious industry awards including: Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Financial Services,1 Entrepreneur 2022 Best of the Best,2 Entrepreneur 2022 Top Franchise for Less Than $100K,3 Entrepreneur 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise (Worldwide),4 Entrepreneur 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise (US & Canada),5 Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchise of 2022,6 Franchise Business Review 2022 Top Recession-Proof Franchise,7 Franchise Business Review 2022 Top 100 Most Innovative Franchises,8 and Franchise Business Review & BLACK ENTERPRISE Top 25 Franchises for Black Entrepreneurs.9

"As our network of independently owned Motto franchise offices grew last year, so did our impact," said Adam Sartin, VP of Franchise Growth and Development. "Together, Motto offices across the country closed nearly $2.8 billion in loan volume and helped over 9,700 individuals and families achieve homeownership. 2022 was a tough year for mortgage professionals, but Motto is resilient, and we are ready to move forward in 2023."

New Motto Mortgage offices added last year include:

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 225 offices open in over 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1 Motto Mortgage was ranked 306 in the 2022 Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 of 1,177 participating franchise systems which included 3 systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

2 Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Best of the Best franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs, fees, size, growth, franchisee support, and brand and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 of 1,177 participating franchise systems, which ranked the company number 1 in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

3 Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Top Franchises for Less than $100,000 but more than $50,000 category based on the company's initial investment range and Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated July 2020 to July 2021.

4 Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added worldwide between July 2020 to July 2021 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,177 participating franchises across all industries.

5 Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise US and Canada based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added in the United States and in Canada between July 2020 to July 2021 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,116 participating franchises across all industries.

6Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (which included over 7,100 participants from the "Large" (150-324 Units) category and 353 franchise owners across 6 brands in the financial and tax category) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

7Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review ("FBR") in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity) as well as analysis by FBR of key factors designed to help gauge how recession-resistant a business is likely to be including strength of proof of concept; whether the product or service offered was a "need to have" vs. a "nice to have"; strength of the market sector; pricing; initial investment and development time; evidence of past performance during a recession; unit level economics; financial strength of parent company; and a review of franchise disclosure documents in the areas of management experience; turnover; current and prior financial health; and franchisee litigation. FBR emphasized that no business is completely recession-proof but FBR nonetheless had a strong feeling that ranked franchises represent some of the best potential business investments for investors over the next few years. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

8Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of more than 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including brand's level of innovation and creativity, the level of trust they have in their franchisor, and the overall business opportunity with the franchise. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

9Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across nearly 350 participating brands (about 4% of which were black-owned) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, financial opportunity, high satisfaction scores among black franchise owners, overall diversity of brands based on the total number and percentage of black owners, and a review by Franchise Business Review of Franchise Disclosure Documents for each participating brand in the areas of management experience, financial history and strength, litigation, and turnover rate. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50%, 7.5% of Motto participating franchise owners self-identified as "African American" and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

*For more information about prior year awards visit www.mottomortgage.com/awards-disclaimers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage