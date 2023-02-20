Shanghai Electric's EW8.X-230 Recognized One of the Top 10 Offshore Turbines of the Year 2022 by Wind Power Monthly

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric has announced that the company's EW8.X-230 wind turbine generator has been named one of the Top 10 Offshore Turbines of the Year 2022, according to the latest report by Wind Power Monthly, a leading global publication covering the wind industry. The accolade came after Shanghai Electric's EW8.X-230, the company's next-gen offshore turbine based on the Poseidon platform, was recognized as one of the most innovative products by China's Top 50 turbine manufacturers in September 2022.

Developed by Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd., EW8.5-230 is the company's latest semi-direct drive wind turbine targeting China's coastal areas with medium and low wind speeds. The generator is equipped with 100-meter carbon fiber blades and intelligent Sensor Roller technology, and adopts digitized design, production and O&M across its entire lifecycle. The newest LeapX control system reduces the operational load of the generator while establishing an intelligent interconnection with Shanghai Electric's Fengyun (iWind) system.

Designed to operate with high reliability and stability in low-speed wind conditions, the generator is a highly cost-effective solution for wind energy. With its cutting-edge technology and advanced design, the EW8.X-230 is poised to set a new standard in the offshore wind energy industry, going a long way toward enabling China to meet the targets of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality as it strives to achieve offshore parity.

The generator achieves a greater yield while maintaining exceptional reliability, thanks to its highly integrated new-generation semi-direct drive chain technology. In addition, Shanghai Electric's years of technological innovation and breakthroughs for the whole unit and core components have allowed the company to provide a solution that significantly reduces kilowatt-hour costs across the whole life cycle of wind farms.

With a rotor diameter reaching 230 meters, EW8.X-230 boasts the largest rotor diameter among the installed turbine models and has a swept area equivalent to the size of 5.8 standard football pitches. The larger size allows for a significant increase in power output. Based on an average annual wind speed of 7.5 meters per second, the turbine is capable of generating 28 million kWh annually, meeting the annual electricity demand of approximately 14,500 households while reducing coal consumption by nearly 10,000 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 24,000 tons.

As of now, forty-seven semi-direct drive EW8.5-230 wind turbines have been connected to the grid in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong. Lasting for 121 days, the project set a world record for the shortest construction period of a wind farm above 399.5MW. It has been labeled as the first offshore parity wind power project in the "14th Five-Year Plan" of Shandong and one of the key projects under the supervision of the provincial government. It is also a wind farm featuring commercial turbines with the world's largest rotor diameter.

