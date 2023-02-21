Dana Incorporated Reports Record Sales for 2022; Issues Guidance for 2023, including Higher Sales, Profit, and Record Three-year Sales Backlog of $900 Million

Full-year Results

Sales of $10.2 billion , an increase of $1.2 billion or 14 percent over last year

Operating cash flow of $649 million , an increase of $491 million

Free cash flow of $209 million , an increase of $420 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $700 million

Sales backlog of $900 million over next three years, a $100 million increase over previous backlog

65 percent of new business is from electric-vehicle platforms

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

"Dana continues to successfully execute as front runners in the transformation to a zero-emission world, while taking extraordinary operational actions to serve our customers, including scaling operations to support near-term market share gains," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "Our focus on offering complete in-house electrification capability, coupled with our ability to leverage significant company-wide synergies, enables us to provide exceptional customer satisfaction – placing us in a strong position to deliver profitable above-market sales growth in 2023."

Fourth-quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.56 billion, compared with $2.27 billion in the same period of 2021, representing a $282 million increase driven by improved global markets, cost-recovery actions, and conversion of the sales backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $176 million, compared with $118 million for the same period in 2021. The improved profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher sales volumes and cost recoveries, which were partially offset by non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules and accelerated spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

The net loss attributable to Dana was $179 million, or $1.25 per share, compared with net income of $25 million, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The loss resulted primarily from the recording of $155 million of additional non-cash valuation allowances on U.S. federal tax credits, general business credits, and interest limitation attributes.

The adjusted net loss attributable to Dana was $15 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with negligible adjusted net income and earnings per share in 2021.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $342 million, compared to $139 million in the same period of 2021. Free cash flow was $202 million, compared with a use of $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by a continued focus on working capital efficiency.

Full-year 2022 Financial Results

Sales for 2022 were $10.2 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in 2021. The increase of $1.2 billion resulted from improved overall market demand and conversion of the sales backlog combined with pricing actions, including material commodity price and inflationary cost recoveries.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $700 million, compared with $795 million in 2021. Lower profit was driven primarily by non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules, continued supply-chain challenges, higher launch costs, and accelerated spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

The net loss attributable to Dana for 2022 was $242 million or $1.69 per share, compared with net income of $197 million or $1.35 per share in 2021. The loss resulted from a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $191 million due to increasing interest rates and lower market capitalization, and from $157 million of additional non-cash tax valuation allowances.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $54 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.37 in 2022, compared with an adjusted net income of $243 million and $1.66 per share in 2021.

The company reported operating cash flow of $649 million in 2022. Free cash flow was $209 million, compared with free cash flow use of $211 million in 2021. Cash flow this year was driven by improved working capital efficiency partially offset by lower operating earnings and higher capital spending.

"As we closed out 2022, Dana achieved many of its goals, including sales growth and cash flow in a challenging environment. We experienced unexpected headwinds in the fourth quarter, including higher raw material costs and lower commercial recoveries, additional costs for EV program wins, increased customer schedule volatility, and incremental costs to scale operations," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Looking forward to 2023, we expect sales growth to accelerate with improved profit conversion as customer operations stabilize throughout the year, ongoing cost recoveries largely offset inflation, and commodity costs continue to moderate."

2023 Financial Targets 1

Sales of $10.35 to $10.85 billion ;

Adjusted EBITDA of $750 to $850 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.75 ;

Operating cash flow of approximately, $510 to $560 million ; and

Free cash flow of breakeven to $50 million

1 Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with nearly 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



























Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,





2022

2021 Net sales



$ 2,555

$ 2,273 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,375

2,145 Selling, general and administrative expenses

121

112 Amortization of intangibles

4

3 Restructuring charges, net

-

(2) Other income (expense), net

7

65 Earnings before interest and income taxes

62

80 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(5) Interest income

5

3 Interest expense

33

32 Earnings before income taxes

34

46 Income tax expense

217

16 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

5

(1) Net income (loss)

(178)

29 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

4

5 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(3)

(1) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (179)

$ 25











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ (1.25)

$ 0.18 Diluted



$ (1.25)

$ 0.18











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.4

144.3 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

143.4

145.8

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations









For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



























Year Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,





2022

2021 Net sales



$ 10,156

$ 8,945 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

9,393

8,108 Selling, general and administrative expenses

495

460 Amortization of intangibles

14

14 Restructuring charges, net

(1)



Impairment of goodwill

(191)



Other income (expense), net

22

32 Earnings before interest and income taxes

86

395 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(29) Interest income

11

9 Interest expense

128

131 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(31)

244 Income tax expense

284

72 Equity in earnings of affiliates

4

28 Net income (loss)

(311)

200 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

15

14 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(84)

(11) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (242)

$ 197











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ (1.69)

$ 1.36 Diluted



$ (1.69)

$ 1.35











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.6

144.8 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

143.6

146.2

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021













Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (178)

$ 29 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Currency translation adjustments

32

2 Hedging gains and losses

19

5 Defined benefit plans

48

42 Other comprehensive income

99

49 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(79)

78 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)

(4) Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(2)

1 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (85)

$ 75

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income







For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

























Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (311)

$ 200 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(102)

(9)

Hedging gains and losses

17

(5)

Defined benefit plans

53

53

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(32)

39 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(343)

239

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(10)

(2)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

95

1 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (258)

$ 238

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Balance Sheet







As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

















(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 425

$ 268 Marketable securities





17 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2022 and $7 in 2021

1,374

1,321 Other

202

220 Inventories

1,609

1,564 Other current assets

219

196 Total current assets

3,829

3,586 Goodwill

259

482 Intangibles

201

233 Deferred tax assets

397

580 Other noncurrent assets

123

131 Investments in affiliates

136

174 Operating lease assets

311

247 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,193

2,199 Total assets

$ 7,449

$ 7,632









Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 52

$ 23 Current portion of long-term debt

8

8 Accounts payable

1,838

1,571 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

214

184 Taxes on income

54

41 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

36

43 Other accrued liabilities

277

304 Total current liabilities

2,479

2,174 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2022 and $26 in 2021

2,348

2,386 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

277

209 Pension and postretirement obligations

298

398 Other noncurrent liabilities

249

292 Total liabilities

5,651

5,459 Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interests





195

198 Parent company stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding

-

- Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







143,366,482 and 144,238,660 shares outstanding

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

2,229

2,427 Retained earnings

321

662 Treasury stock, at cost (zero and 11,661,591 shares)





(184) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,001)

(985) Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,551

1,922 Noncontrolling interests

52

53 Total equity

1,603

1,975 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,449

$ 7,632

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021























Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (178)

$ 29 Depreciation

95

93 Amortization

6

6 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

1 Write-off of deferred financing costs





5 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(6)

1 Stock compensation expense

6

2 Deferred income taxes

208

(9) Pension expense, net

(1)

(1) Gain on sale leaseback





(66) Change in working capital

220

46 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

3

(1) Other, net

(12)

33 Net cash provided by operating activities

342

139











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(140)

(141) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

3

81 Purchases of marketable securities





(7) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

12

8 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate





29 Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(2)

(2) Other, net

(2)

(1) Net cash used in investing activities

(129)

(33)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(179)

(46) Proceeds from long-term debt





355 Repayment of long-term debt

(5)

(351) Deferred financing payments





(5) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(14) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(5) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

21

8 Other, net

(1)

2 Net cash used in financing activities

(180)

(56)











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

33

50 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

390

239 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

19

(2) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 442

$ 287

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

























Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (311)

$ 200 Depreciation

365

365 Amortization

23

24 Amortization of deferred financing charges

5

6 Redemption premium on debt





21 Write-off of deferred financing costs





8 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

23

(10) Stock compensation expense

19

17 Deferred income taxes

152

(1) Pension expense, net

(1)

(1) Gain on sale leaseback





(66) Impairment of goodwill

191



Change in working capital

199

(455) Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

9

(3) Other, net

(25)

53 Net cash provided by operating activities

649

158











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(440)

(369) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

3

85 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(1)

(18) Investments in affiliates





(23) Purchases of marketable securities

(15)

(32) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities





30 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

30

35 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate





29 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed





(4) Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap





(22) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(8)

(4) Other, net

5



Net cash used in investing activities

(426)

(293)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

33

(3) Proceeds from long-term debt

2

1,157 Repayment of long-term debt

(24)

(1,156) Redemption premium on debt





(21) Deferred financing payments





(18) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(58)

(58) Repurchases of common stock

(25)

(23) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(15) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

51

14 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary





(6) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests

(4)



Other, net

(8)

2 Net cash used in financing activities

(42)

(127)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

181

(262) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

287

567 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(26)

(18) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 442

$ 287

DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 342

$ 139 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(140)

(141) Free cash flow

$ 202

$ (2)















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 649

$ 158 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(440)

(369) Free cash flow

$ 209

$ (211)

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,030

$ 974 Commercial Vehicle

504

400 Off-Highway

740

662 Power Technologies

281

237 Total Sales

$ 2,555

$ 2,273









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 34

$ 33 Commercial Vehicle

5

(5) Off-Highway

113

77 Power Technologies

23

12 Total Segment EBITDA

175

117 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 176

$ 118

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 4,090

$ 3,773 Commercial Vehicle

1,979

1,532 Off-Highway

2,946

2,593 Power Technologies

1,141

1,047 Total Sales

$ 10,156

$ 8,945









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 158

$ 274 Commercial Vehicle

43

48 Off-Highway

404

353 Power Technologies

94

123 Total Segment EBITDA

699

798 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 700

$ 795

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Segment EBITDA

$ 175

$ 117 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

176

118 Depreciation

(95)

(93) Amortization

(6)

(6) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

(3) Restructuring charges, net





2 Stock compensation expense

(6)

(2) Strategic transaction expenses

(2)

(2) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(2)

(1) Gain on sale leaseback





66 Other items

1

1 Earnings before interest and income taxes

62

80 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(5) Interest income

5

3 Interest expense

33

32 Earnings before income taxes

34

46 Income tax expense

217

16 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

5

(1) Net income (loss)

$ (178)

$ 29

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021





















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2022

2021 Segment EBITDA

$ 699

$ 798 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

700

795 Depreciation

(365)

(365) Amortization

(23)

(24) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(7)

(10) Restructuring charges, net

1



Stock compensation expense

(19)

(17) Strategic transaction expenses

(8)

(13) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(2)

(2) Loss on investment in Hyliion





(20) Loss on disposal group held for sale





(7) Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





(9) Gain on sale leaseback





66 Impairment of goodwill

(191)



Other items





1 Earnings before interest and income taxes

86

395 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(29) Interest income

11

9 Interest expense

128

131 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(31)

244 Income tax expense

284

72 Equity in earnings of affiliates

4

28 Net income (loss)

$ (311)

$ 200

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company and



Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





December 31,





2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ (179)

$ 25 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net





(2)

Strategic transaction expenses

2

5

Loss on extinguishment of debt





5

Gain on sale leaseback





(66)

Other items





(2) Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

2

14

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

155

16 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent

$ (15)

$ -











Diluted shares - as reported

143.4

145.8 Adjusted diluted shares

143.4

145.8











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ (0.10)

$ -

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Year Ended





December 31,





2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ (242)

$ 197 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes:









Amortization

20

20

Restructuring charges, net

(1)





Strategic transaction expenses

8

13

Loss on investment in Hyliion





20

Loss on disposal group held for sale





7

Loss on extinguishment of debt





29

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





9

Gain on sale leaseback





(66)

Impairment of goodwill

118





Other items

2

3 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax benefit on items above

(8)





Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

157

11 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 54

$ 243











Diluted shares - as reported

143.6

146.2 Adjusted diluted shares

144.3

146.2











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.37

$ 1.66

