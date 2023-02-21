Fractal adds two prominent tech executives to its board

Karenann Terrell & Neelam Dhawan join the AI Company as independent directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced the appointment of Karenann Terrell and Neelam Dhawan as independent directors to its board of directors.

Karenann Terrell has served in key roles at multiple Fortune 500 companies, including as the Chief Information Officer for Walmart Stores Inc. and Chief Digital & Technology officer for GSK plc. (formerly GlaxoSmithKline). As a transformational technology leader, she has been recognized as 'CIO of the year' by NASSCOM and has been awarded the Fisher-Hopper Prize for lifetime achievement in CIO leadership. She serves as a senior advisor to Insight Partners and Google Cloud.

Neelam Dhawan has spent four decades of her illustrious career shaping the Indian IT industry. She has served on the boards of several companies including ICICI Bank Limited and has previously served on the supervisory board of Royal Philips. Fortune, Forbes and Business Today have all recognized her as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'. Neelam has served on the NASSCOM Executive Council and has made significant contributions to industry strategy and public policy frameworks.

"I am excited to join the board of Fractal to leverage my technology experience, and to build on the momentum the company has achieved in driving overall value to all stakeholders," said Karenann.

"I am delighted to join Fractal's board at such an important time," said Neelam. "I look forward to collaborating with the entire board and management team to help Fractal achieve its goals and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders."

"We are honored to welcome Karenann and Neelam – two accomplished tech leaders and role models to the Fractal board. Karenann has been incredibly successful in driving the digital transformation agenda at Fortune® 500 companies. Neelam's rich experience, especially in the tech industry will be invaluable as we scale Fractal and navigate through several points of inflection over the next few years. Their C-Suite perspective and experience can help us deliver on the promise of creating $1 billion value to every client that we serve," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal.

"Fractal remains committed to bringing together a group of directors with the right mix of experience, skills and backgrounds to continue creating value for our clients and partners. Their depth of industry knowledge and expertise are valuable additions to the board that will help Fractal continue its strong growth," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fractal.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Crux Intelligence (AI driven business intelligence), Eugenie.ai (AI for sustainability), Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management) and Senseforth.ai (conversational AI for sales and customer service). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis and Lung cancer.

Fractal currently has 4000+ employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research Inc., a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2022 by Everest Group and recognized as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner Inc. For more information, visit fractal.ai

