Gehan Homes Announces Name Change to Brightland Homes

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gehan Homes will consolidate three of its homebuilding brands under one unified brand – Brightland Homes, effective March 21, 2023. The renaming integrates approximately 110 active communities from Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes, and Wonderland Homes brands across Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee.

The company, founded in 1994, sold a 51% interest to Sumitomo Forestry America in 2014 and since then appointed John Winniford as President and CEO. Under his leadership, the company expanded into four additional markets, acquired two homebuilding companies, and has grown to the 13th largest private homebuilder in the US.

The Gehan Homes name referenced the founding members of the organization, who sold their shares and exited the company in 2016. The Brightland Homes name will eliminate confusion in the marketplace and more accurately depict the company's structure, mission, and forward-looking vision.

The renaming comes subsequent to the company's announcement last month of its acquisition of Southern Impression Homes, which marked the homebuilder's entry into the Florida market and build-to-rent space. Southern Impression will continue to be marketed under its current brand name.

"Looking at the evolution of our company since we transitioned the business in 2016, we have experienced significant growth and implemented changes, said John Winniford, President and CEO of Gehan Homes. "The business has expanded into new markets through acquisition, created new and diversified product offerings, and delivered over 17,000 homes. The consolidation of brands into a new single entity is the logical next step for our company."

Known as Gehan Homes to trade partners, Realtors, and customers for 30 years, an important part of the renaming process centered around paying homage to the company's past. To that effort, the Brightland Homes logo design features an arc rising above the letters G and H. Representative of the sun rising; this arc symbolizes the energy, innovation, and determination that drives the company's growth and an overarching focus on its employees and customers.

The company will continue to market some residential construction services and real estate development projects under the Gehan Homes name.

Gehan Homes, headquartered in Addison, Texas, has built new homes at an exceptional value for over 30 years. Known for award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and competitive pricing, Gehan Homes is the 13th largest private homebuilder and ranked 29th in the US according to Builder 100. The company builds in over 110 communities across Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, and Florida while operating under Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes, and Wonderland Homes brands. For more information regarding our renaming, visit www.gehanhomes.com or our announcement landing page at www.brightlandhomes.com.

