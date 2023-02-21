Sony Announces FE 50mm f/1.4 GM Lens; First Look YouTube and More Info at B&H Photo

Sony has upgraded its all-purpose prime for a new generation of hybrid creators with the FE 50mm f/1.4 GM lens. Sony's FE 50mm f/1.4 GM lens brings G Master highest quality optics to a beloved all-purpose prime.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to share Sony's announcement of the FE 50mm f/1.4 GM lens. Delivering Sony's highest level of optical performance from a surprisingly compact build, this fast prime excels at still and video capture. From fashion to food, weddings to picnics, the new lens is sure to become a centerpiece in Sony's G Master lineup and a favorite among amateurs and professionals alike.

The Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM effectively replaces the Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA and serves as a significantly lighter, more compact alternative to its predecessor and Sony's more recent FE 50mm f/1.2 GM. At 18.2 ounces, it is also five ounces lighter than the recently announced Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens for Sony E-mount. Its size and weight are truly surprising to anyone accustomed to the typical heft of fast prime lenses. This makes it easier to use handheld, to mount on a gimbal, or carry around all day.

Autofocusing boasts a 1.9x speed boost over the older lens, enabled by a pair of XD linear motors. Focusing is fast and reliable whether shooting with the aperture opened up or closed down. It pairs seamlessly with Sony's advanced subject and Eye-AF modes. It easily kept up with a moving model when used with an a7R IV and FX3. Speaking of dynamic subjects, it can also manage bursts up to 30 fps, as well as high-frame-rate video recording. Videographers will appreciate that the new lens does a better job of managing focus breathing than its predecessor.

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/22

G-Master Design with Advanced Optics

Two XD Linear AF Motors, Internal Focus

Focus Hold Buttons & Iris Lock Switch

Physical Aperture Ring & De-Click Switch

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Nano AR II & Fluorine Coatings

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

For close-ups, you can frame from up to 15 inches from subjects when manual focusing, and 16 inches when using AF. As one would expect from a G Master lens, the new 50mm f/1.4 leans on an impressive optical design (14 elements, 11 groups). This includes extra-low dispersion (ED) and two extreme aspherical (XA) elements, promising sharp, accurate imaging. A Nano AR coating minimizes ghosting and flare.

As you open the aperture, focus melts away naturally, producing compositions with organic subject-environment separation. While admittedly not as fast as the 50mm f/1.2 GM, its smaller overall build makes it equally, if not more, suited for handheld usage when working in low-light environments or at slower shutter speeds. Indoors, using only window light, it provided usable handheld images all the way down to 1/8-second. I wouldn't recommend it, but it's possible in an emergency.

Typical of the G Master series, the lens barrel incorporates a variety of tactile controls, including two customizable focus hold buttons, a de-clickable aperture ring with iris lock switch, and an AF/MF switch. The entire construction is dust and moisture resistant, and a fluorine coating protects against water and oil. The lens accepts a 67mm front filter, making it swappable with other G Master lenses, including the Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM and 35mm f/1.4 GM.

