Sumaria Systems announces appointment of Alex Wong as the company's Chief Information Officer (CIO)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government, has announced the appointment of Alex Wong to Chief Information Officer (CIO). As CIO, Alex will be providing strategic IT leadership and direction for Sumaria and its business units and deliver technology solutions that drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the company.

Alex Wong, Chief Information Officer, Sumaria Systems (PRNewswire)

Before joining Sumaria, Alex held IT leadership positions at several fortune 500 firms where he worked with corporate leadership to formulate and execute technology strategies to effectively grow and support the business. Alex is a proven leader with more than 25 years of IT management experience and a track record of delivering value. His background includes software engineering, DevOps, cloud computing, BI and infrastructure. Alex has a Master of Science degree in computer engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

"In his role as CIO, Alex will be responsible for building a world-class IT organization and driving success for our customers by guiding Sumaria's offerings of DevOps, cloud, big data, Cyber, AI and other technologies," said Dave Dzaran, CEO. "In addition to his technical background, Alex is an accomplished leader, and we are fortunate to have him on our management team."

About Sumaria Systems

Sumaria Systems, LLC provides professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance, certified and validated processes, and an unwavering commitment to mission success. Sumaria provides specialized professionals for every need, with flexible contract vehicles to serve the requirements of our customers. We operate with the highest degree of integrity, objectivity, and competency to provide outstanding performance and maintain long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and employees.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sumaria.com

Sumaria Systems, LLC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sumaria Systems