50 Years of BICSI Conferences Earns Permanent Place on City of Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday 6 February, BICSI, headquartered in Tampa, FL, was honored by the City of Tampa with a commemorative paver on the Tampa Bay Riverwalk for its role in fostering Tampa's community and economy over the past 50 years. The paver, which depicts BICSI's 50th anniversary of conferences logo, was unveiled for the 2023 BICSI Winter Conference's official opening.

BICSI's 50 years of conferences logo on a commemorative paver on the Tampa Riverwalk. (PRNewswire)

BICSI Board President Carol Everett Oliver, RCDD, DCDC, ESS, Chief Executive Officer John Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, Board President-Elect David Richards, RCDD, NTS, OSP, TECH, CT, and many others, including Visit Tampa Bay Vice President of Convention Sales Adam DePiro, were in attendance.

"This premier Information and Communications Technology event has been coming to Tampa since the 1970s, and has brought in millions of dollars to our economy," said representatives from the Tampa Convention Center.

The very first BICSI (BICs) conference was held in Tampa in 1973. Since then, BICSI has continued to hold annual conferences and foster growth in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry and Tampa in particular.

The 2023 BICSI Winter Conference brought ICT professionals to Tampa, offering the latest in educational resources, industry updates and highlights, and networking opportunities to attendees and exhibitors alike. Highlights of the recent conference included:

The 15 th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge, in which several installers and technicians competed for $5,000 and the title of BICSI Installer of the Year

The Annual Awards Banquet, which highlighted several prominent figures within the ICT profession for their achievements.

The Technology Showcase and What's New, What's It Do? sessions, spotlighting ICT industry advancements and products from a multitude of exhibitors.

Over 40 educational presentations covering a wide swath of industry topics.

BICSI's mission is to continue to advance the ICT industry and provide a myriad of opportunities for established and emerging professionals. The 2023 BICSI Fall Conference, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from 10–14 September, will be BICSI's next ICT conference. For more information, visit bicsi.org.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

BICSI Logo (PRNewsfoto/BICSI) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE BICSI