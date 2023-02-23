Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2022 of US$711m (US$0.80 per share). This compared with profit of US$789m (US$0.89 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2021

A final dividend number 97 of 445 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 20 March 2023, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 745 SA cents per share

Full results are available on the company website:

www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary share trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

