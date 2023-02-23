IMGN and Warner Music Group Bring Three Days of Music and Sensory Experiences to SXSW

So Satisfying House will feature brain-tingling sensory activations by day and performances by PinkPantheress, Tiago PZK, Pecos & The Rooftops, Sueco and more by night

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your goosebumps on at So Satisfying House at SXSW from March 13-15th presented by IMGN and parent company Warner Music Group . Housed at Mala Vida in Austin, attendees will be treated to a three-day world where musical artists and sensory experiences take over.

Lineup at the So Satisfying House (PRNewswire)

Daytime at So Satisfying House will provide fans with an in-person audio, visual, and tactile adventure inspired by IMGN's award-winning So Satisfying social account. The house will feature multiple activations, including:

The Sensory Room

ASMR Spa

Smell-O-Vision

Once the sun sets, So Satisfying House will turn your ears on at the liveliest party downtown. Each night, the house will focus on a different type of music - country, alternative, and global - and will feature an incredible lineup of Warner Music Group artists and songwriters including: PinkPantheress, Tiago PZK, Sueco, Pheelz, Pecos & The Rooftops, RINI, Elena Rose, Drew Parker, Cafuné, Myron Elkins, Rett Madison, and Jordyn Shellhart. For those who can't join in person, performances will also be live streamed.

For VIPs, the House will feature an exclusive hospitality experience to enjoy premium activations and networking opportunities.

"We are really thrilled to be bringing So Satisfying to SXSW," said Noah Mallin, Chief Strategy Officer at IMGN. "We are excited to transform our award-winning So Satisfying signature brain tingling social content into a multi-sensory experience in Austin. Bridging the digital and physical worlds is the next frontier for entertainment and technology."

Admission to So Satisfying House is 21+. The daytime activation opens at 12pm CT and is free for both SXSW attendees and Austin locals to experience. Nighttime performances are also free and begin at 7pm CT, but restricted to SXSW badge holders. Austin locals can swing by the stand-by line which will have limited first-come-first-served access.

To save time at the door, you can pre-register online. For more information, please visit sosatisfying.house

About IMGN Media

IMGN is the leading social media company built around Gen-Z culture. Acquired by Warner Music Group in 2020, IMGN includes Vertical Studios content lab which helps brands like Levi's, Panasonic, and Adidas create strategies and award-winning social assets and campaigns designed for Gen-Z audiences. IMGN also owns and programs some of the biggest profiles in social including meme powerhouse Daquan and satisfying content pioneer SoSatisfying with collective followings cross-platform of nearly 80 million plus people.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMGN Media