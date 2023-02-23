LeapPoint Ranked Top 50 Consulting Firm for the Sixth Year in a Row

The company moves up four spots in Vault's annual list of top consulting firms

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapPoint announced that it has been ranked number 40 on Vault's Consulting 50 Rankings for 2023, as well as 19th on the Best Boutique Consulting Firms list. This marks the sixth year in a row LeapPoint has received a top ranking based solely on direct feedback from employees.

LeapPoint (PRNewsfoto/LeapPoint) (PRNewswire)

"One of the values in our Culture Code is 'Putting People First' and making LeapPoint a place where employees love where they work and feel empowered to grow and thrive," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "I am thrilled to see that directly reflected in this year's rankings as we continue to build a culture of innovation and differentiate ourselves from other firms in the market."

Participation from LeapPoint employees more than doubled year-over-year, with the company well-positioned in several other major categories, including:

Innovation (No. 9)

Compensation (No. 13)

Work/Life Balance (No. 15)

Health & Wellness (No. 20)

Satisfaction (No. 19)

Internal Mobility (No. 24)

Additionally, LeapPoint was ranked in the top 25 across six diversity-related categories: Military Veterans (No. 7), Individuals with Disabilities (No. 7), Women (No. 9), Racial & Ethnic Diversity (No. 18), LGBTQ+ Individuals (No. 21), and Overall (No 9.).

"At LeapPoint, we're focused on balancing excellent client service with caring for our employees as individuals," said DeBenedetto. "Our consultants provide the knowledge, experience, and creativity necessary to deliver against client expectations so it is important that we continuously acknowledge the contributions and skill sets of our entire team and bring energy to every opportunity."

To learn more about the Vault rankings and quotes from employees at LeapPoint, visit https://firsthand.co/company-profiles/tech-consulting/leappoint-consulting.

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations connect their people, processes, and technology to improve orchestration across the entire marketing lifecycle. As an Adobe Gold Solution partner, LeapPoint consultants have delivered more than 300,000 hours of technology implementations and integrations and actively support dozens of Fortune 100 clients. www.leappoint.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Cacioppo

703.283.9961

mcacioppo@leappoint.com

Vault Consulting Top Ranked Firm for 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LeapPoint