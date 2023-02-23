M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on March 8, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. (ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

