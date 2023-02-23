My/Mochi™ Hires Mondelēz International Marketing and Innovation Veteran Brigette Wolf as Chief Marketing Officer

Wolf's role as head of SnackFutures innovation and venture hub coupled with decades of global brand experience brings unique opportunity to take My/Mochi to the next level

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, My/Mochi™ announced the hiring of Mondelēz International veteran Brigette Wolf as its Chief Marketing Officer. Wolf comes to the LA based mochi brand with more than 20 years of leading marketing and innovation for global brands such as OREO and DiGiorno®, as well as a deep understanding of start-ups, innovation and venture as the creator and head of SnackFutures for the last five years.

Wolf will take the reins on accelerating growth of the largest producer of mochi ice cream through dedicated marketing, robust innovation into new categories and dayparts, and strengthening the brand's connection with consumers.

"We are at a pivotal point in our brand journey and needed someone who could truly dig into our challenges and drive the tremendous growth opportunities we have ahead," said My/Mochi CEO Craig Berger. "We found a unicorn in Brigette who has the rigor of big company process along with the agility and energy of a start-up. She's been on the job a few weeks and already has us going in a really exciting direction."

Wolf says the timing was right to make the transition from a $26B established company to one that is just making its mark in the world.

"I'm so privileged to have worked at one of the world's most notable and successful companies through several transition periods, taking on new roles and challenges along the way," said Wolf. "The opportunity to build and grow SnackFutures from within was a true gift in learning how to think and work differently, and now I can't wait to apply my skills and experiences to helping grow the My/Mochi brand and team to their full potential."

First on Wolf's agenda is introducing a new wave of My/Mochi products at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim this March.

About My/Mochi

My/Mochi, an LA based brand that launched in 2017, is built on a 100-year old family business of creating mochi foods. It is the largest producer in North America of mochi ice cream, the fastest growing brand in the frozen novelty category and available in over 40,000 retailers and C-stores nationwide. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings, using creamy dreamy cashew cream, are also available.

