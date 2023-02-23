NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as advisor to Trilon Group, an engineering services platform of Alpine Investors, in its partnership with Waggoner Engineering.

XLCS Partners advises Trilon Group/Alpine Investors in its partnership with Waggoner Engineering (PRNewswire)

Waggoner Engineering, a Mississippi-based engineering services firm, is Trilon's first platform partnership and will continue to operate independently under the Waggoner brand. Waggoner, founded in 1976, is a civil engineering firm with a passion for helping communities realize their full potential. Today, Waggoner has expanded to 12 offices in five states and is recognized for its innovative, multi-disciplinary services that make it much more than a traditional engineering firm. Waggoner CEO, Emad Al-Turk, will remain President and CEO of Waggoner and will join the Trilon Executive Committee.

Trilon was formed with the vision of building the next Top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of infrastructure consulting firms focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Trilon will partner with like-minded infrastructure consulting firms across the nation and aims to accelerate their growth through investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A. Trilon's key markets include Transportation, Water, Energy, Environment, and Community Infrastructure.

San Francisco, California based Alpine Investors plans to invest additional equity capital to fund the organic and inorganic growth of Trilon. In partnership with Alpine's in-house talent program, Trilon will focus on cultivating a culture that provides opportunities for its employees to quickly expand their purposeful careers.

"Waggoner is the Trilon Group's first partnership and we couldn't be more excited to have such a high-quality firm provide the backbone for launching our platform," said Patrick Eble of Alpine. "Our strategy is to attract quality firms to join the Trilon family by providing real opportunities for them to grow their businesses and the careers of their staff. Partnering with great firms like Waggoner allows us to achieve our goal of being the next top 20 design firm in North America in the coming years."

The transaction was completed on January 26, 2022 and was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner of XLCS.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com

Media Contact:

Kendra Span

kspan@xlcspartners.com

615-379-7783

XLCS Partners, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/XLCS Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.