ANGEION GROUP CONTINUES EXECUTIVE EXPANSION WITH NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER ERIC ECKHARDT

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the leading provider of settlement administration and legal notice services, today continues executive expansion by formally announcing the appointment of Eric Eckhardt as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Eckhardt will be responsible for driving sustainable growth and aligning organizational structures to support clients, claimants, and other stakeholders. He will report directly to Steven Weisbrot, Esq., Angeion President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Eric has the unique ability to not only see the big picture, but to help shape it, while aligning a myriad of interconnected details." Said Weisbrot. "Moreover," Weisbrot continued, "Eric's unique ability to deeply understand the technical details of complex processes and to help educate our clients on those details, in laymen's terms, makes him an essential part of Angeion's revenue growth trajectory."

In accepting this position, Mr. Eckhardt shares, "I am excited to be part of a team that is continuously raising the bar for Settlement Administration firms in this dynamic global market. It is clear that Angeion's focus on efficiency and transparency in settlement administration is driven by enhancing the claimant experience and better serving all parties in the legal process, which very much aligns with my skills, experience, and motivations."

About Eric Eckhardt

Eric has over 18 years of experience aligning organizations' operations, technology, and resourcing with customer-centric strategic growth and innovation initiatives. For the past 13 years, Eric's experience involves the business of law; working for legal services firms, legal technology firms, and consulting with in-house legal teams and, Class Action, and Mass Tort law firms throughout the world.

Alongside team members and clients, Eric worked to co-create solutions that broke down antiquated business practices and applied technology and analytics insights to drive strategic growth and risk abatement – most notably data security risk.

At Angeion, Eric will drive sustainable growth and align organizational structures to support clients, claimants, and the other stakeholders in both domestic and global mass litigation, including mass torts, class actions, mass arbitration and collective redress actions in emerging jurisdictions.

Eric is a certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementer and speaks fluent English and French. He holds a bachelor's degree from University of Texas Arlington and a master's degree in Business Analytics from Syracuse University.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort and collective redress administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability, and give counsel and the court peace of mind.

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Gabriella A. Ward

Director of Marketing

(215) 563-4116

View original content:

SOURCE Angeion Group