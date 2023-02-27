Highly Anticipated Pool Residences at Sunflower Beach Resort in Port Aransas Now Open

Developer Now Taking Sales Reservations For Buildings 2 & 3

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building One of the highly anticipated Pool Residences at Sunflower Beach Resort & Residences in Port Aransas is now open and welcoming guests who wish to enjoy an upscale beach vacation experience on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The extensive use of glass and windows maximizes the gorgeous view from the Pool Residences at Sunflower Beach Resort. (PRNewswire)

The Pool Residences at Sunflower Beach Resort make extensive use of glass and windows to maximize the gorgeous views.

Featuring 21 contemporary, high-end residences with expansive sun terraces and views of the Gulf of Mexico, pool or Corpus Christi Bay, Building One represents the first of three phases that will open in the coming months.

Architect Jay Corder of Austin, Texas, who attended high school in Port Aransas designed the one-, two- and three-bedroom Pool Residences at Sunflower Beach Resort using a more modern, clean design than is typically found on Mustang Island.

The residences, which overlook the main central park area at the resort, make extensive use of glass and windows to maximize the gorgeous views. "The sunrises and sunsets from the terraces are just beautiful," said Kastle Kelley, general manager of Silver Sands Vacation Rentals, a member of the VTrips family of vacation rental brands and the official vacation rental management partner for the residences. Kelley added that each of the residences is accessible via coded, air-conditioned common space. "This is the only condominium in the area offering this feature."

In the living space, window systems are 12 to 16 feet wide and operate with sliding glass doors that open to large, covered sun terraces. Nine-foot ceilings add to the sense of spaciousness while wireless NEST thermostats and keyless programmable locks enhance convenience.

Buyers were able to choose from three luxury interior packages curated by Butter Lutz Interior Design of Austin and featuring kitchens with Italian Bertazzoni stainless-steel appliances, 3cm quartz countertops, contemporary slab cabinetry with integrated pantries, and a built-in bar with a beverage center. The Bertazzoni gas range and convection oven was offered in black, white, yellow, orange and red.

Kelley said guests vacationing at the Pool Residences enjoy access to the Sunflower Great Lawn, a large family pool with shallow beach entry, poolside cabanas, Turtle's seasonal poolside bar and grill, a covered pavilion for live music and private events, and a separate adult pool with shaded lounge areas and a cascading fountain wall.

The developer for the Pool Residences at Sunflower Beach Resort & Residences is taking sales reservations for phases two and three. For sales information, call (361) 749-2366 or visit sunflowerbeach.com. To book a vacation reservation, call (361) 749-32600, option 2, or visit silversandsvacationrentals.com/sunflower-beach-resort-and-residences.

ABOUT VTRIPS: Founded in 2006 by visionary Steve Milo as a management solution for his own Florida rental properties, VTrips is one of the fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States. Now with more than 15 brands and 6,000 private vacation villas, condominiums and homes in resort destinations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, VTrips believes in staffing its nationwide offices with local experts dedicated to exceeding the expectations of property owners and vacationers. More information at VTrips.com.

ABOUT SILVER SANDS: Silver Sands Vacation Rentals is the premier property management company servicing vacation rental properties in North Padre Island, Mustang Island and Port Aransas, Texas. A member of the VTrips family of vacation rental brands, Silver Sands manages all aspects of the vacation rental experience for guests and property owners in condos within resort complexes and private homes. With more than 6,000 vacation rental properties in a portfolio that stretches across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, VTrips leads the industry in managing vacation rental properties throughout the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTrips