KEEPING THE CENT MAKES SENSE

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It costs a pretty penny to make the cent coin—in fact, 2.72 cents, according to the U.S. Mint's just-released 2022 annual report. Two former Directors of the United States Mint discuss why keeping the penny makes sense, even though countries such as Canada stopped production of their one-cent coin in 2012.

With the cost of a penny far exceeding its face value, the debate on whether to continue making them is heating up.

Watch "In Conversation" here, hosted by Chuck Woolery, as Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund C. Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, discuss why we should keep the cent.

Moy said, "With the cost of a penny (and a nickel) far exceeding its face value, the debate on whether to continue making them is heating up. How rare and insightful to have this discussion with my colleague Philip Diehl, both of us have the distinction of serving as Mint Directors." Others have opinions, but these thoughts come right from "the horse's mouth."

Read the full annual report from the United States Mint here.

