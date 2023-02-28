LILYSILK Celebrity Styles Set Spectacular Fashion Trends at Leading International Film Festivals

BERLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, has emerged as clothing of choice for trendsetting A-list celebrities at the world's most prestigious film festivals. Recently, the inimitable Kristen Stewart was seen wearing a LILYSILK V Neck Half-Sleeve Notch Silk Shirt in Natural White when attending a reception on February 24 hosted by Berlin's mayor to commemorate this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

The laid-back nature of the globally-renowned silk brand's pieces seem to almost perfectly match the personalities of the stars that choose to wear them at these high-profile events. A wardrobe staple, the Classic V-Neck Shirt has a relaxed, boxy fit and features a flattering revere collar, made from breathable, skin-friendly Crepe De Chine Silk.

At last year's 79th Venice Film Festival, Julianne Moore shared an intimate selfie wearing a LILYSILK Classic Freesia Shirt Dress while she prepared. The Classic Freesia Silk Shirt Dress is the perfect addition to any contemporary collection with the silk charmeuse and relaxed fit around the arms giving Ms. Moore the comfort and flexibility she needed as she chilled happily in her room before the world-famous event.

And also during the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Anne Hathaway was setting trends in LILYSILK. The natural beauty was spotted by Daily Mail and InStyle leaving Cannes sporting LILYSILK's Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf, a limited-edition scarf that celebrates the spirit of spring with a gorgeous vintage lily print.

"We are ecstatic to see Kristen Stewart and other fabulous award-winning actors setting spectacular trends in LILYSILK during these amazing international film festivals," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Relaxed, classic while naturally cool at all times, LILYSILK always brings out the feeling of living spectacularly."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

