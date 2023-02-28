Virginia Transformer Earns Major Data Center Contract

20th Major Data Center Award in Past Year.

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Transformer (VTC), the largest US-owned transformer manufacturer in North America, announced today it has earned a contract to supply transformers to one of the largest data center operators in the world following a rigorous qualification process that has laid the groundwork for future opportunities between the two companies.

Virginia Transformer has earned a contract to supply one of the largest data center operators in the world.

Data center operators have long relied on Virginia Transformer to help ensure a reliable power supply to their projects, which is vital to operating. Data center operators also rely on Virginia Transformer for its expertise in the handling of harmonics, as well as long transformer life.

Over the past 12 months, Virginia Transformer has earned supply contracts from nearly 20 of the largest data center operators in the world. Virginia Transformer has been serving the data center market for more than 20 years including the Company's Silver Star® transformers. Silver Star transformers are built to last. VTC designs each transformer for the given specification and application presented by the customer. Various parameters of the design are optimized to produce the most efficient and cost-effective design. VTC dry type transformers are self-extinguishing and non-polluting. In addition, they feature:

Winding temperature monitor.

Reduced audible sound and vibration levels.

Vibration isolation.

Totally enclosed, non-ventilated design for humid or particle-contaminated environments.

Virginia Transformer Corp has established the benchmark for insulation standards for dry type transformers where the environment has corrosive, particle laden gasses, and high humidity. The dry type designs are made to handle harmonics. Data Center applications are designed with special coil processing to deliver transformers of the highest reliability in the industry.

For more information on how Virginia Transformer serves the data center market, visit www.vatransformer.com/data-center or www.vatransformer.com.

