ClarkDietrich Continues Sustainability Efforts with Launch of SustainabilityPRO and Publishing of First-Ever Corporate Sustainability Report

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarkDietrich, the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing products, interior and exterior finishing products and accessories in North America, continues its commitment to sustainability with the launch of a new digital tool and publishing the company's first-ever Corporate Sustainability Report.

New SustainabilityPRO platform & CSR signal heightened focus on increasing product transparency for ClarkDietrich

In partnership with ecomedes, developer of the leading sustainable building products platform, ClarkDietrich launched SustainabilityPRO – an easy-to-use digital tool that allows users to quickly access the product specific information and certifications needed to calculate contributions to LEED®, LBC, WELL and many other green building rating systems. SustainabilityPRO is accessible from anywhere, anytime with a desktop or mobile device.

According to research from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), 80 percent of architects want to specify more sustainable materials, but only one in three feels they're meeting that goal. By launching SustainabilityPRO, ClarkDietrich is helping to address these challenges by making transparency documentation available in just a few clicks.

"ClarkDietrich has practiced sustainability principles for many years, but it has been fragmented and not clearly organized," said Adam Shoemaker, corporate sustainability manager, ClarkDietrich. " Publishing this first Corporate Sustainability Report was a huge step in setting up the structure and focus of our sustainability program moving into the future. It also allows us to transparently communicate our path forward both internally and externally. This transparency is a vital part of all sustainability programs."

Coinciding with the launch of SustainabilityPRO, ClarkDietrich has also published its first-ever Corporate Sustainability Report, reinforcing the company's commitment to increase product transparency. With the release of the CSR, ClarkDietrich becomes the first cold-formed steel manufacturer to issue such a report. Among other details, the report includes information on benchmarks related to reporting practices and will be published annually going forward.

Sustainability has long been a core component of business for ClarkDietrich. In 2015, ClarkDietrich led the way in becoming the first CFS framing manufacturer to publish a third-party verified, ISO-compliant Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its complete steel product portfolio. Additionally, ClarkDietrich recycles 100 percent of steel waste at its manufacturing facilities and employs a technical team that includes numerous LEED accredited professionals.

To download the 2022 ClarkDietrich Corporate Sustainability Report, visit https://www.clarkdietrich.com/support/sustainability.

To access SustainabilityPRO, visit https://clarkdietrich.ecomedes.com/.

About ClarkDietrich®

ClarkDietrich® is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Industries, Inc. For more information, visit www.clarkdietrich.com.

