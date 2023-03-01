Gymboree & Mandy Moore Celebrate Women's History Month with Empowering Campaign, in Partnership with Dress for Success®

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced that Gymboree and 2023 Brand Ambassador, Mandy Moore, have teamed up with Dress For Success® to celebrate Women's History Month. The family apparel brand, that is women-led, is committed to empowering confidence in women and young girls, and will support that commitment by donating resources and quality clothing items and accessories to communities in need, in partnership with Mandy Moore and Dress For Success®.

"At Gymboree and The Children's Place, Inc., we believe in supporting and elevating children and women in everything we do. From the empowering and quality products we design and sell to the inclusive workplace culture we foster, we strive to encourage women and young girls to express the confidence to reach for the stars and achieve all that their hearts desire. We recognize that women play a pivotal role in driving corporate, economic, social and cultural change and when given access to opportunities, she becomes beyond powerful," said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Gymboree. "As a women-led organization, we are honored to recognize Women's History Month with our brand ambassador, Mandy Moore, and partners at Dress for Success. Join us and each other in celebrating all the groundbreaking women who are paving the path for the next generation."

Gymboree, in partnership with Ms. Moore, is excited to launch its Women's History Month campaign with Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence. To support the organization's mission, Gymboree will provide clothing and monetary donations, host a month-long clothing drive held in its corporate offices, and match all associate-made donations to Dress for Success. This initiative closely follows Gymboree's continued partnership with Mandy Moore for its' Spring 2023 campaign and The Children's Place, Inc.'s recent ESG report showcasing the company's goals and accomplishments in social and environmental topics, especially surrounding a gender-diverse workforce. Today, women make up 87% of Gymboree's and The Children's Place, Inc.'s workforce, with strong representation across every level of the organization, from store associates to their Board of Directors.

"Women's History Month marks an important time to acknowledge the incredible things women can accomplish together," said Mandy Moore. "I'm so excited to continue my partnership with Gymboree and align myself with brands of like-values and missions. Gymboree is just that. Through the donations made to Dress for Success, we hope to help women feel empowered to take on the world – for themselves and their families, because together, we are our biggest champions."

"We are so grateful for the support from Gymboree and Mandy Moore as we enter Women's History Month," said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success. "Gymboree's mission not only aligns with ours but our national partnership will only make our impact stronger. Dress for Success and Gymboree are dedicated to support women so they, in turn, can support their families and build even stronger communities."

Made to celebrate childhood and help families look their best for all of life's occasions – big and small – Gymboree's collections are available in size newborn – 12 and adults XS - XXXL. Gymboree specializes in classic bow-to-toe dressing, including all the details families need to complete their look, including shoes, hats, hair accessories, and more.

For further information concerning Gymboree, its important partnerships and to purchase all of your special occasion outfitting needs, please visit www.Gymboree.com or www.Amazon.com/Gymboree and follow @Gymboree on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children's clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Part of The Children's Place's family of brands, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com , at more than 200 Children's Place retail locations in the United States and Canada and at www.Amazon.com/Gymboree.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree," "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com , www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com and, as of October 29, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 213 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.3 million women across 144 cities in 24 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

