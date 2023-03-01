KBR Wins Ammonia Technology for Large-Scale, Low-Carbon Ammonia Project

HOUSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its ammonia technology has been selected for a large-scale one million tons per annum low-carbon ammonia facility in the Middle East GCC region.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide the technology license, basic engineering design, proprietary equipment and catalyst for the low-carbon ammonia plant. The project reinforces the region's focus to emerge as a leader in low-carbon fuels by capitalizing on ammonia as a vector for clean hydrogen.

"We are honored that our leading low-carbon ammonia technology has been selected for this world-scale energy transition project," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This project will be amongst the first large energy transition projects to come onstream in the world and we are excited to be part of this journey with several global industry leaders."

KBR is the world leader in ammonia technology with approximately 50% market share of licensed capacity. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed over 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

