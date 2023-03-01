PureRED, Haddad & Partners Merge to Deliver Robust Creative Offering to Clients

Merger will expand PureRED's capabilities in design, copy & content, animation, digital delivery and analytics

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading marketing, data, and technology partner PureRED and global creative agency Haddad & Partners ("H&P") announced that effective immediately, the companies will merge to form a larger, more comprehensive offering. PureRED CEO Brian Cohen will oversee the newly formed company, with H&P Founder and Chief Creative Officer DJ Haddad remaining in his current role to oversee legacy H&P clients.

PureRED and H&P retain their individual brand identities and client rosters. The combined leadership team aligns under a centralized P&L delivering a broader suite of integrated and strategic solutions for clients. Both agencies will retain their headcount with an eye towards growth and innovation in the future.

For existing PureRED clients such as Kroger, Rite Aid, New Jersey Lottery, and Sanofi, and H&P clients including Charter, Microsoft, and TD Bank, the merger opens up new possibilities including an increased global reach. The newly combined network of over 600 employees offers clients robust strategy, creative, and veteran expertise with a deeper integrated marketing service, technology, and creative offerings.

"This is a great day and we are energized about the possibilities this new partnership affords our clients and teammates," said Brian Cohen, CEO at PureRED and H&P. "H&P's expertise in content creation, innovation and digital delivery complements PureRED's technology, data, and creative offerings seamlessly. DJ and his team have built an impressive company, and their culture aligns perfectly with ours. The future is bright for all of us."

Building on PureRED's corporate growth strategy, this merger elevates PureRED's creative and digital capabilities for current and future clients. For H&P, it brings together parallel corporate cultures and top-notch talents and skill sets.

"This is the next evolutionary step for H&P and we're beyond excited to be taking it with PureRED. This move expands our talent pool and capabilities, and it also provides our clients with plenty of new offerings, while giving our global team some amazing opportunities for growth," said DJ Haddad. "We look forward to the exchange of cultures and ideas between our two companies and the benefits it'll bring to all of our clients."

PureRED is a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners ("RFE"), Caymus Equity Partners and Starboard Capital Partners. G2 Capital Partners acted as advisor to PureRED.

About PureRED

PureRED is an award-winning, 600+ associate, PE-owned advertising, marketing and technology partner that delivers digital content at scale with speed and precision. PureRED works with 14 of the largest 25 retailers in the country and provides fully integrated marketing and advertising capabilities for Fortune 500 brands across retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and specialty brands. With over 50 years experience, PureRED's current clients include Kroger, Rite Aid, New Jersey Lottery, Sanofi, and more. For more information, visit www.purered.net.

About Haddad & Partners (H&P)

Haddad & Partners is a full-service, global creative agency made up of a veteran team of problem solvers, designers, copywriters, animators, developers, video producers and all-around doers. Since 2007, they've worked tirelessly for some of the world's biggest brands such as Microsoft, Amazon, TD Bank, Fannie Mae and Total Wine & More in generating innovative and measurable creative campaigns, while never losing sight of the importance of maintaining a highly collaborative remote working environment. For more information, visit www.haddadandpartners.com.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

