Two B Corporations Sweep and 3Degrees join forces to help organizations build a credible climate strategy that makes business sense

The partnership will empower organizations with carbon insights so they can act on their operation and value chain emissions while addressing market demands.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick start B Corp month, Sweep , the leading carbon management and reduction platform and 3Degrees , a leader in global climate solutions, are joining forces to help organizations effectively implement meaningful emission reductions that are aligned with their climate and business goals.

With Sweep, businesses can measure and track carbon data in real-time, set reduction targets and simulate decarbonization initiatives – while engaging all the stakeholders contributing to their global footprint. 3Degrees' expert consulting services help companies seamlessly onboard the platform, develop emission reduction roadmaps, and access renewable energy and decarbonization tools to immediately address their global operations and value chain emissions.

"Organizations, especially those with a vast portfolio of international assets or facilities, are becoming increasingly aware of the need to adopt a standardized climate technology solution," said Scott Martin, Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Business at 3Degrees. "Partnerships like this one allow businesses to unlock valuable emissions data insights, build comprehensive reduction plans, and implement solutions that result in meaningful emission reductions."

3Degrees helps organizations achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals. The team has deep expertise in sustainability consulting, environmental markets, renewable energy and carbon project development, transportation decarbonization solutions, and utility renewable energy programs. Together with their customers which include global Fortune 500 companies, they develop and implement creative solutions that ensure environmental integrity and make good business sense.

"Our partnership with 3Degrees showcases the power of collaboration in accelerating climate action. Armed with a software platform and consulting expertise, organizations can streamline their carbon management work and build a climate strategy that aligns with their business goals, industry demands, and their digital transformation needs. That's how we can collectively make a real difference and drive cross-sector decarbonization," says Rachel Delacour, CEO and Founder at Sweep.

The announcement follows the launch of Sweep for Supply Chain , a solution designed to support businesses in addressing supply chain emissions. It helps companies efficiently collect data from their suppliers to get a complete view of their indirect Scope 3 emissions – and to use this data to identify supply-chain-related risks and opportunities. Find out more

About Sweep:

Sweep helps businesses track and act on their carbon, so they can become Forever Companies. The data-driven platform makes it easy to understand, manage, and reduce your carbon footprint. Powerful collaboration features and user-focused design empower your staff and your entire value chain to grow a cleaner business. The platform also has an integrated marketplace, letting you contribute to exciting carbon reduction and removal projects around the world. And with all your data in one place, its analytics offer deep insights into your progress and automatic reporting to your stakeholders.

Sweep is a B Corp, and a member of the World Bank's Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition and The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA). Get your supply-chain emissions on-track, visit sweep.net

About 3Degrees:

3Degrees, a Certified B Corporation, makes it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. We help organizations around the world achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals through our work with global Fortune 500 companies, utilities, and other organizations that want to join the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team has deep expertise in sustainability consulting, environmental markets, renewable energy and carbon project development, transportation decarbonization solutions, and utility renewable energy programs. Together with our customers, 3Degrees helps develop and implement creative solutions that ensure environmental integrity and make good business sense. Learn more, Visit us at 3Degrees.com or Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

