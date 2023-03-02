DAIYA PREPARES TO LAUNCH NEXT GENERATION OF PLANT-BASED CHEESE THROUGH MAJOR INVESTMENT IN FERMENTATION TECHNOLOGY

Leading plant-based food brand to apply traditional dairy fermentation methods to plants in major category breakthrough

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya , the company that kickstarted the plant-based cheese category in North America 15 years ago, has announced a multi-million-dollar investment in fermentation technology that will enable it to create a plant-based cheese that is tastier, meltier, and stretchier than any other on the market. The investment will see Daiya lead the marketplace with a traditional fermented plant-based cheese across its portfolio, revolutionizing consumers' perception and experience of the category.

By combining traditional cheesemaking methods with modern technology, Daiya is making a plant-based cheese with similar characteristics to dairy-based products. While many brands in the category are exploring the incorporation of GMO techniques, such as precision fermentation, Daiya is perfecting the art of plant-based cheese making with an investment in natural fermentation. The fermentation site will sit in the company's state-of-the-art production facility in Burnaby, British Columbia – the largest stand-alone plant-based facility of its kind in North America.

"This is one of the largest investments in next generation plant-based cheese since we started the company 15 years ago, and with it Daiya is raising the bar for what consumers can expect from the category. We believe that the future of plant-based cheese achieving parity to dairy lies in traditional fermentation techniques. I don't believe any brand has fully cracked the code on a formula that cheese lovers feel entirely confident in – Daiya is going to change that!" said Michael Watt, CEO of Daiya.

The plant-based food industry has grown steadily over the past five years and is projected to reach a market value of US$95.52 billion by 2029*. This growing trend has consumers shifting towards a plant-based diet, creating an opportunity for brands to provide a portfolio of quality and flavorful plant-based products that deliver an exceptional consumer experience. While the alternative milk and meat categories have been key players to date, there is now an opportunity for plant-based cheese to make its mark.

Jamie Siu, R&D Director, Advanced Research and Technology at Daiya said: "We've worked with experts to develop a facility and formulation that is world-class. For our team to be able to deliver this fermented product has been no small task. It has involved extensive research and development in the traditional art of cheesemaking, applied in a plant-based setting."

The company expects to see this innovation reach the marketplace by the end of the year. For further information on Daiya's investment in fermentation technology, or to request an interview and / or assets please contact: pressoffice@daiyafoods.com

For more information on all Daiya products, please visit www.daiyafoods.com

About Daiya

Daiya Foods is a champion of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products delighting people and planet since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward products like pizza, Mac & Cheese, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Deluxe Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

*Data taken Plant based Food Market by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Plant-based Meat, Meals, Confectionery, Beverages, Egg Substitutes, Seafood), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Rice), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail])—Global Forecast to 2029

