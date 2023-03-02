Datolite Solutions Launches Dato-Care Team

SACKVILLE, NB, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - If there's one thing Datolite Solutions understood early on from their clients, it's that being innovative and adaptable to their client's needs will be paramount to building lasting relationships and technical partnerships with the world's leading law firms. The recent launch of Datolite's Dato-Care team is another example of further responding to clients' needs to fuel their continued growth in the legal network.

Datolite's_New Dato-Care Team (CNW Group/Datolite Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Datolite understands that no matter the project size, consistency in the quality of work counts. To clients, even the smallest of projects can award impactful results that create efficiencies and add value to the firm's bottom line. As a result, Datolite has always responded and adapted to the ever-evolving needs of its clients; the recent launch of the Dato-Care team is Datoite's way of doubling down on the quality-over-quantity mentality in a market that seemingly follows the latter.

Legal Technical Consulting companies risk clients becoming frustrated when they need access to the resources required for simple changes. Excessive red tape and the lack of perceived value from others often cause unnecessary delays, which Datolite's Dato-Care Team quickly addresses. The motto of this new division, providing clients with rapid and quality technical services for ad-hoc project requests.

"We recognized that clients often struggle to find technical resources to assist them shortly after go-live. Consultants are often booked months out for larger projects, leaving little to no one to help with shorter engagements. This gap needed to be addressed and hence was the genesis for our Dato-Care team," said Datolite Managing Partner Campbell Barrett.

Small yet essential requests such as changing bank details, addressing new positive pay requirements, or bespoke customizations for a high-profile client don't require much time and therefore don't yield a lot of billable hours. Unfortunately, these often critical client requests tend to fall through the cracks of the technical consulting industry. Datolite sees an opportunity to support its clients further and cater to these requests through its Dato-Care team.

This new team focuses entirely on smaller projects, typically less than 40 hours. Concentrating on these types of engagements gives the Dato-Care team far more flexibility with their time than traditional technical services teams. Moreover, with this agile approach, request turnaround time is faster when compared to conventional resourcing.

Datolite Solutions, pride themselves on providing innovative and adaptable client solutions like the launch of this new service division. They are trusted advisors to the world's leading law firms, are experts in template development, document automation, and business intelligence solutions. The foundation of the Datolite team consists of the core of Kleinmundo, the original developer of the product that became Elite Design Gallery. Founded in 2014, Datolite Solutions is now the world's largest and most experienced 3E Templates (Design Gallery), Paperless Proforma, DocuDraft and Document Studio (Whitehill) team, and official partners of Thomson Reuters and Aderant.

About Datolite Solutions

Datolite Solutions, global Leader in billing and business intelligence solutions for legal and professional services firms, are experts in template development, document and proforma automation, and business intelligence solutions.

Contact Information:

Sue Kelly, Director, Client Relations

datolitesolutions.com

info@datolitesolutions.com

Datolite Solutions logo (CNW Group/Datolite Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datolite Solutions Inc.