Former Assistant U.S. Attorney in District of New Jersey Adam Baker Joins King & Spalding in New York

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Adam Baker has joined the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations team as a partner in the New York office. Baker most recently served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) in the District of New Jersey.

Baker will focus his practice on guiding healthcare and financial services clients through government and internal investigations, white-collar litigation and regulatory matters.

As Assistant U.S. Attorney, Baker served as a member of the Health Care Fraud/Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of New Jersey, where he led and participated in numerous large-scale investigations and prosecutions in the healthcare space. Before joining the USAO in 2019, he was a partner at Alston & Bird in New York and focused on representing financial institutions in investigations and related enforcement actions.

"Adam has experience in multiple strategic areas for us, including the life sciences, healthcare and financial industries, and provides additional strength to serve our growing set of clients based in the New Jersey and New York region," said Mark Jensen, head of the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations team. "In addition to his strong investigations and litigation background, Adam brings an enthusiasm and team-focused mentality that make him a great cultural fit for our practice and our firm."

Baker earned his undergraduate degree from Boston College, his M.S. in Teaching from Fordham University, and his J.D. from Boston College Law School.

"Serving as a federal prosecutor has been one of the most challenging and rewarding professional experiences of my life, and I am excited to return to private practice to put that experience to work guiding healthcare and financial services clients through their complex investigations, white collar, and regulatory matters," said Baker. "I'm particularly excited to be part of this collaborative team and to contribute to the growing New York office and the firm's top-tier investigations practice."

Baker is the fifth partner to join the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations team in the past three months. He follows former White House Senior Counsel and Special Assistant to the Office of the President Alicia O'Brien in Washington, D.C., former Freshfields partner Olivia Radin in New York, former FBI and DOJ senior official Amelia Medina in Washington, D.C., and former Kirkland partner Richard Sharpe in Singapore. Baker is also the 22nd litigation partner to join King & Spalding in New York in the past three years, spanning its product liability and mass torts, financial services, commercial litigation, international arbitration and investigations teams.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

