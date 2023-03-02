The Home Depot Launches Virtual Kids Workshops on Roblox

ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Home Depot® launched a new Virtual Kids Workshop, an experience in Roblox's Redcliff City that challenges gamers to play and learn by collecting materials to build projects. The Home Depot's debut into the metaverse marks its latest investment in the future of interconnected experiences – all while introducing a whole new generation of doers to home improvement and the joy of building.

Virtual Kids Workshops are inspired by The Home Depot's in-person Kids Workshops , which offer the youngest generation of DIYers a hands-on learning experience that sparks creativity, promotes problem solving and encourages social interaction.

"We are taking the Kids Workshops experience to a new level in the metaverse, inspiring more future doers by meeting them where they are," said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at The Home Depot. "Our Virtual Kids Workshops offer the familiarity of The Home Depot -- a weekend trip that many young people already experience with their families – and combines it with the discovery, problem solving and fun that Roblox is known for."

To participate in this experience, players will enter Redcliff City and visit The Home Depot's new metaverse storefront, where they will be greeted by a virtual store associate complete with an orange apron. Players will be offered the choice of three projects to build with varying difficulty levels: a birdhouse (easy), a mini flower garden (medium) and a small car (hard).

Then, players will embark on a scavenger hunt, collecting materials from the virtual aisles. Once all materials are collected, players will assemble their project in the dedicated Kids Workshops space. Gamers can leave the store with their project and use it throughout the Redcliff City experience.

For unique codes that can be redeemed in Redcliff City, visit The Home Depot's in-person Kids Workshops on the first Saturday of every month, starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last starting March 4. To experience The Home Depot's Virtual Kids Workshop firsthand, enter Redcliff City on Roblox today.

