RocketRez Acquires Communications Automation Technology TourOpp Go! To Enhance its Guest Experience Platform

STEINBACH, MB, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RocketRez, a leading ticketing and business operations software platform powering mid-market tours and attractions, today announced the acquisition of TourOpp Go! – technology built to automate SMS communication between tourist attractions and ticket buyers.

With this acquisition RocketRez will integrate the leading edge AI-driven communication technology into its innovative ticketing and operations platform – specifically making rapid and dramatic improvements to its recently released customer facing Guest Experience Portal RocketPASS.

TourOpp Go! has become one of the most popular communication software options for tour and attraction operators who want to maximize revenue per guest, get more reviews on TripAdvisor or Google, and decrease costs related to customer service.

RocketPASS is a mobile QR code ticket which also acts as a digital wallet allowing visitors to purchase anything on-site from retail and concessions to parking and supplementary tickets simply by scanning the code which is attached to their customer account and payment method. RocketPASS enables operators visibility into data captured from each digital touchpoint as well as to send real-time communication to their guests using the portal based on where they are and what they're doing on site at that moment.

The TourOpp Go! team, which is based in Miami, Florida with operations in Quito, Ecuador, will be integrated into RocketRez's product, customer service, and sales teams further accelerating their expansion.

TourOpp Go! has clients using their technology across a range of tours and attractions that aligns directly with RocketRez target market segments and industry verticals. For current TourOpp Go! clients, this transition will not impact their access to the product and features, and they can expect the same level of support and customer service that they have always had.

Earlier this year, RocketRez announced closing a Series B round of funding with Level Equity for US$15 million ($20 million CAD). Today's announcement shows that RocketRez is moving rapidly to gain ground and further establish itself as the leader in innovative ticketing technologies powering tours and attractions across North America and into Europe.

"We've been an integrated partner with RocketRez for some time and share clients who are benefitting from our services," said Daniel Pino, founder and CEO of TourOpp Go!. "The success we've seen from our mutual clients tells us that there is much more to gain from our services being combined as a unified package of ticketing, communication, and guest experience."

"Communication between attractions operators and guests on-site is an integral part of creating an unforgettable guest experience," said John Pendergrast, CEO of RocketRez. "The combination of real-time communication and a mobile guest experience portal provides top attractions with data and opportunities that they have never had before. We're focused on tours and attractions who want to create unforgettable experiences led by technology and data."

About RocketRez

RocketRez powers mid-market tours and attractions and enables data-driven guest experiences with an all-in-one cloud ticketing and operations software platform. RocketRez maintains its company headquarters in Canada, where its engineering, operations, and marketing teams are based, and has a distributed sales force throughout North America and expanding into Europe. RocketRez primarily serves mid-market clients in several key industries: boat tours and ferries, zoos and aquariums, attractions and theme parks, and museums and galleries. For more information about RocketRez, visit www.rocketrez.com .

About TourOpp Go!

TourOpp Go! enables tours and attractions operators of all sizes to automate conversations with travelers through an AI chatbot technology delivered through text messaging. Since being founded in 2016, TourOpp Go! has saved tour and activity operators more than 15,000 hours in customer service, and has brought upwards of 45,000 reviews on TripAdvisor or Google for these clients. The company has been featured by Phocuswire, Arival and Tourpreneur articles and podcasts.

