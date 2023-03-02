TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW: MAKING AN IMPACT THROUGH CONTINUED GROWTH AND COMMITMENT TO OUR COMMUNITIES

TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW: MAKING AN IMPACT THROUGH CONTINUED GROWTH AND COMMITMENT TO OUR COMMUNITIES

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group, a nationwide leader in consumer healthcare, is celebrating a record-breaking year of continued expansion and meaningful impact within the communities where its independent healthcare practices serve their patients. In 2022, more than 8 million patients received care from 5,000 healthcare providers at more than 1,300 independently owned healthcare offices representing TAG's five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care, Chapter Aesthetic Studio and AZPetVet.

The 1000th Aspen Dental branded office nationwide opened by Dr. Ashley Brier in September, marking a significant milestone in the brand's history. The independent doctors and support teams across the Aspen Dental network now serve more than 30,000 patients each day in 43 states, bringing quality, affordable, accessible care to underserved areas. (PRNewswire)

"This was a milestone year for TAG. From launching the TAG - Oral Care Center for Excellence to opening the 1,000th Aspen Dental office to acquiring AZPetVet, our achievements were possible because of the underlying foundation we've built: A strong, scalable consumer healthcare platform that works for both providers and patients alike," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "We proved out this model at Aspen Dental and are now applying our knowledge and capabilities to other consumer healthcare businesses aligned by a simple purpose: to bring better care to more people."

A YEAR OF GROWTH

The TAG network now includes more than 1,300 independently owned branded offices around the country, with more than 165 new offices added in 2022, increasing access to care around the nation. To support this growth, TAG brands now have more than 5,200 providers and 20,000 team members.

In July, TAG launched the new TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence at its former corporate headquarters in Chicago's West Loop. At the TAG Oral Care Center, doctors have access to state-of-the-art training facilities with the latest dental technology making this the only dental service organization (DSO) with a dedicated surgical training facility. The Oral Care Center will also provide free care to qualifying Illinois residents, furthering TAG's mission to expand access to high-quality dental care in the communities that need it the most.

In addition to the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, TAG has invested more than $25 million in learning and development for its practitioners and team members, and now has 50,000+ square feet dedicated to those programs.

"We wouldn't be able to achieve our purpose without empowering providers to deliver the best care possible to each patient. As a support organization, everything we've built is centered around them," added Fontana. "Our commitment to building and maintaining the best learning and development opportunities in the industry is central to who we are and is critical to realizing our purpose."

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

The 1000th Aspen Dental branded office nationwide opened in September, marking a significant milestone in the brand's history. The independent doctors and support teams across the Aspen Dental network now serve more than 30,000 patients each day in 43 states, bringing quality, affordable, accessible care to underserved areas. With a new Aspen Dental branded location opening every four days, the brand is among the largest and fastest growing in the dental industry.

Wisconsin and increased the company's density within the Chicago market. The acquisition further solidified WellNow as one of the largest urgent care brands in the country. The number of WellNow Urgent Care locations topped 200 locations across seven states with the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services. The deal expanded WellNow's Midwest footprint intoand increased the company's density within themarket. The acquisition further solidified WellNow as one of the largest urgent care brands in the country.

centers and hired more than 700 new employees, changing 40,000 patients' lives with dental implants in 2022. ClearChoice Management Services earned a spot in The Denver Post's Top Workplaces. Nine new ClearChoice Dental Implants

locations opened in four states, entering new markets in Iowa , New York and Minnesota , serving communities with accessible medical aesthetic services. The brand launched Chapter University, an intensive, 12-week paid training program for its staff in the latest techniques of medical aesthetics. Nine new Chapter Aesthetic Studio

AZPetVet , a market leader in veterinary care with a network of 22 animal hospitals in the greater Phoenix area, joined TAG, extending the company's reach even further into new sectors of healthcare.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. The independent healthcare practices TAG supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, they serve more than 35,000 patients each day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

AZPetVet, a market leader in veterinary care with a network of 22 animal hospitals in the greater Phoenix area, joined TAG, extending the company’s reach even further into new sectors of healthcare. (PRNewswire)

TAG has invested more than $25 million in learning and development for its practitioners and team members, and now has 50,000+ square feet dedicated to those programs. (PRNewswire)

Nine new ClearChoice Dental Implants centers and hired more than 700 new employees, changing 40,000 patients' lives with dental implants in 2022. (PRNewswire)

Nine new Chapter Aesthetic Studio locations opened in four states, entering new markets in Iowa, New York and Minnesota, serving communities with accessible medical aesthetic services. (PRNewswire)

The number of WellNow Urgent Care locations topped 200 locations across seven states with the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services. The deal expanded WellNow’s Midwest footprint into Wisconsin and increased the company’s density within the Chicago market. The acquisition further solidified WellNow as one of the largest urgent care brands in the country. (PRNewswire)

From L to R: Jeff Troupe, Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, Aspen Dental; Julie Frantsve-Hawley, PhD., Executive Director, TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence; Arwinder Judge, DDS, Chief Clinical Officer for Aspen Dental; Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO for TAG – The Aspen Group ; Sundeep Rawal, DMD, Senior Vice President, Implant Support Services, Aspen Dental (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group