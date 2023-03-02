Tampa General Hospital Named #1 in Tampa and #3 in Florida to Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals 2023" List and Is Among the Nation's Top 100

Tampa General Hospital is ranked among the Nation's top 100 hospitals on the list.

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been named the number one hospital in Tampa Bay and the number three hospital in Florida as well as one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States, according to Newsweek. The 1,040-bed academic medical center was recently ranked as one of the news magazine's "World's Best Hospitals 2023" and was listed among the Best Hospitals for Infection Prevention.

The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. (PRNewswire)

"This recognition is a true testament to our exceptional team at Tampa General Hospital, who tirelessly deliver world-class patient care every day," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "I am honored to lead and work side by side with such dedicated health care professionals who work relentlessly to ensure that Tampa General Hospital is one of the safest and most innovative health systems in the nation."

The "World's Best Hospitals 2023" list recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries: the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, including standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.

Hospitals were selected based on four data sources:

Over 80,000 medical experts – Doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals in 28 countries were invited to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their own country as well as in other countries. Recommendations for a participant's own employer/hospital were not allowed.

Results from patient experience surveys – Publicly available data from existing patient surveys was used to analyze the patient experience. Patient surveys are typically conducted by insurance companies following hospital services. Examples of survey topics include general satisfaction with the hospital, patients' recommendation of the hospital, satisfaction with medical care and satisfaction with the service and organization.

Hospital quality metrics – Hospital quality metrics from a variety of public sources were collected for most of the countries. Some examples of indicators include data on the quality of care for specific treatments, data on hygiene measures and patient safety, and data on staffing, such as the number of patients per doctor/per nurse.

Patient-reported outcome measures – For the first time, Statista and Newsweek surveyed hospitals regarding the implementation and use of patient-reported experience measures to assess the quality of health care experiences, focusing on patients. Patient-reported outcome measures are defined as standardized, validated questionnaires completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life.

"Among the hallmarks of great hospitals, however, are not just first-class care, first-class research and first-class innovation. The very best institutions also share another quality: consistency. The world's best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research. Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out. The best belong to a very exclusive club," said Nancy Cooper, Global editor-in-chief, Newsweek.

Newsweek compared scores among hospitals in the same country because different sources for patient experience and medical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were examined in each country. The U.S. ranking listed 414 participating hospitals with Tampa General at No. 84.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

ehardy@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital