Crossover Health Shares New Research at ATA 2023 on Virtual PT and Hybrid Care

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health , a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care, will share key findings and insights from new industry research during the ATA23 Annual Conference and Expo , held March 4-6 in San Antonio, Texas. Crossover Health Medical Group leaders will unveil research results pertaining to areas experiencing limited study: comparing virtual care to in-person care and the value of hybrid care for population health management.

"With a care model built on a foundation of well-being and trusted, proactive care teams, industry leading outcomes materialize when providers are able to deliver care virtually or through hybrid solutions," explained Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, Chief Medical Officer, Crossover Health. "We expect ongoing research to further demonstrate that the hybrid model optimizes care delivery and offers a more rewarding member experience while achieving better outcomes."

"Virtual vs. In-Person Physical Therapy: Outcomes, Attrition, and Therapeutic Alliance," will be presented by Matt DeBole , DPT, Physical Medicine Program Manager, Crossover Health. The study examines traditional, in-person physical therapy (PT) and a virtual PT program that included video visits with frequent asynchronous messaging check-ins, education, and prescription for home exercise programming between visits. Using the Patient-Specific Functional Scale (PSFS) outcome measure for musculoskeletal-associated outcomes and Goodness of Fit (GoF) to measure therapeutic alliance, results demonstrated improvements in patient attrition rates and therapeutic alliance when compared to traditional in-person PT.

"We now have the data to back what we've learned through clinical experience: that virtual physical therapy is at least equivalent to–and in some cases better than–traditional, in-person physical therapy," said DeBole. "When you build in convenient touch points like asynchronous follow-up and digital education, you can optimally engage the member to achieve equivalent or better results."

"The Value of Integrating In-person and Virtual Care for Population Health Management in Employer-Sponsored Primary Care Settings," will be presented by Yvonne Robinson-Hawkins , MD, National Virtual Care Team Physician at Crossover Health. It assesses the impact of hybrid care—defined by a combination of in-person and virtual interventions—in management of population health screening and care management among approximately 120,000 employees. The effectiveness of hybrid care used in this manner within commercially-insured employer populations had not been previously studied. Results found that outcomes improved under a hybrid care model, which offers flexibility and choice in addressing population health needs. Initial data suggest that following establishment of care in the in-person setting, members were comfortable transitioning to virtual care for subsequent encounters and follow-ups.

"When you engage members with a trusted care team, and empower them with the choice of how they seek care, population health outreach efforts can be much more effective, " Robinson-Hawkins reported. "Based on our data, employer-sponsored health models benefit from hybrid care approaches that use both virtual visits and asynchronous communication to increase member engagement and accelerate care gap closures," she added.

Crossover Health has been an industry leader in the delivery of both virtual and onsite care through its unique and highly effective hybrid care approach. With a team-based model that focuses on achieving optimal wellbeing, Crossover delivers a comprehensive and integrated care experience across multiple care settings and technology touchpoints. The results of both studies reveal important insights about the effectiveness of hybrid care delivery models in both individual services lines as well as population health outreach efforts.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. The company's national medical group delivers - at scale - Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching and care navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care— in-person, online, and anytime— based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporates social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, members. Together we are building health as it should be and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com.

Contact:

Courtney Mcleod

203-253-3257

courtney.mcleod@crossoverhealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Crossover Health