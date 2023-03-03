Provident Realty Advisors Breaks Ground on Phase I of Gateway Logistics Park in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas, TX based Provident Realty Advisors broke ground on Phase I of construction at Gateway Logistics Park in El Paso, TX near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Loop 375.

Construction on the 308,270 SF speculative Class-A distribution facility began on January 30th under the supervision of Harvey Builders, a General Contractor based in Houston, TX managing projects across the nation. The building will feature 32' clear heights, a 190' truck court, 93 trailer parking spaces, and best in class visibility with over 500' of frontage along Loop 375. "We are thrilled to be working with Harvey Builders on this project and we are looking forward to an prolonged partnership." said Leon Backes, Founder and CEO.

Over the past three years, Provident has rapidly grown their industrial portfolio across the south and central United States. Currently, Provident owns nineteen industrial sites across the United States that represents a development pipeline of nearly 10,250,000 square feet. "With a portfolio that includes projects such as the Daikin Texas Technology Park, TechnipFMC Campus, Igloo Products, Haliburton, and McKesson, we are excited to work with such an experienced general contractor." said Case Van Lare, Managing Director, Industrial Development and Acquisitions.

Case Van Lare and Chris Martin are leading the development for Provident Realty Advisors. Chad McCleskey with CBRE will represent Provident Realty Advisors as the leasing representative for the development.

About Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.

Provident Realty Advisors, Inc. is a privately held real estate and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends and challenging economic cycles. Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $5 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

