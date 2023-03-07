Brightflow AI and CircleUp Announce Strategic Partnership

Data insights leader CircleUp will now use Brightflow AI software and data to service their loans

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Brightflow AI , a fintech platform that empowers small businesses to take control of their cash flow and make data-backed decisions, and CircleUp, a data company offering Universal Data for the emerging consumer goods space, announced their new strategic partnership that will make it easier for brands to monitor their credit profile and apply for new business loans.

Brightflow AI (PRNewswire)

Under the new partnership, CircleUp has transitioned the servicing of its loan portfolio to Brightflow AI, which provides brands with software, insights, and recommendations to manage their cash flow and position their business to access capital. In the last year, Brightflow AI has unlocked more than $100 million in growth capital for its customers.

"We are confident that Brightflow AI is the right fit for our brands. Its monitoring tools will provide them the best long-term financing options and help them continue to grow," said Danny Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of CircleUp.

Brightflow AI technology and data also enhance the underwriting and financing processes, which can be arduous, time consuming, and hampered by limited visibility. Real-time monitoring from Brightflow AI enables brands and lenders to know their data sources are accurate; their business credit scores are up to date; and that their forecasts are validated by a team of data scientists, financial analysts, and engineers.

SMBs can access Brightflow AI's cash flow management platform, credit scoring tool, and financing options by signing up for a free Brightflow AI account and connecting their data sources.

To learn more, visit: https://www.brightflow.ai and www.circleup.com .

About Brightflow AI

Brightflow AI is a fintech platform empowering small businesses to take control of their cash flow. Brightflow AI offers modern financial tools to give business owners real-time visibility into their cash flow, revenue, demand forecast, profitability, return on ad spend (ROAS), and customer lifetime value (LTV) data. Brightflow AI helps qualifying companies unlock capital to fund their growth. Supported by a team of data scientists, financial analysts, and engineers, Brightflow AI seamlessly integrates omnichannel financial data to give eCommerce business owners the financial resources they need to succeed. Brightflow AI is backed by investors such as Haymaker , SBI Group , Bonfire Ventures , Greycroft , House Fund , Skydeck , New Fund , and Lynett Capital . To learn more, visit www.brightflow.ai .

About CircleUp

CircleUp is a privately owned company on a mission to empower entrepreneurs with the funding and support that they need to thrive. Having facilitated investments for 500+ brands, CircleUp uses their business technology platform, Helio, to increase the speed, quality, and objectivity of decision making in the private company landscape. Using a unique combination of data and machine learning technology, CircleUp makes it possible for underserved entrepreneurs to finally get the support they deserve. For more information please visit www.circleup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brightflow AI